The Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority’s August board meeting contained an update on the proposed Veterans Park, the announcement of a new SPEDA video highlighting local industry, and kind words for both Pulaski Jailer Anthony McCollum and SPEDA’s summer intern, Shelbie Black.
SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler said that the economic organization is now advertising for bids on construction of the Veterans Park, to be located at the corner of North Main and Oak streets in Somerset.
Girdler said at least three different people have already reached out, but that he is more than willing to hear from more. SPEDA has informational bid packets for anyone who wants them, Girdler said.
Bids are due on August 17, and Girdler said that an advisory committee should be able to bring recommendations to SPEDA’s board at the September meeting.
The organization wants to move as quickly as they can on the project to get as much done as possible before cold winter weather sets in, Girdler said.
In other business, Girdler said SPEDA would be unveiling a new video on its website next week – one in an ongoing series highlighting different aspects of the community in an effort to bring in tourists and businesses here.
The new video discusses the area’s industrial and manufacturing climate, featuring Prairie Farms, Kingsford, Somerset Hardwood Flooring and Hendrickson.
Those interviewed in the video discuss both the history of those businesses and how the current community leaders have helped them with utilities and other aspects if infrastructure.
Jailer McCollum’s name popped up a couple of times within the meeting, once in connection with the removal of trees around Somerset’s newest art feature – the mural on the water takes at Waitsboro.
Girdler said that McCollum’s crew of workers from the jail “cleared it in no time.”
He then told SPEDA board members, “If you haven’t seen [the mural] since the trees have been removed, I would highly recommend it. It puts a completely different perspective on it.”
He added that the response to the mural has been overwhelmingly positive.
McCollum, along with Somerset Community College, the Lake Cumberland Area Development District and Goodwill Industries, were thanked for their collaboration with SPEDA in helping with educational opportunities for jail inmates.
Girdler said that within the past couple of weeks, jail inmates have started attending classes within SCC classrooms.
SPEDA member Forrest Spillman said he could prove that was the case, as he had seen it with his own eyes on Tuesday, when he went to SCC for other reasons.
During his trip, he walked by a room in which he saw students in orange jumpsuits sitting.
“I said, ‘That’s what we’re doing,’” Spillman said, stressing the other SPEDA board members were the “we.”
At the end of Thursday’s meeting, board members took time out to honor the hard work put in by summer intern Shelbie Black.
“Shelbie has served diligently and proudly, and we’re so proud of her for being our SPEDA intern for the summer,” Girdler said, before Executive Assistant Jessica Carlton presented Black with her own SPEDA nameplate.
“There’s nothing that she’s not willing to do. No matter how big or how small the task is, she jumps in and gives it her all,” Girdler said.
“I just love being at SPEDA, and I know they’re doing the good work of the community and making it a place I want to live,” the recent Pulaski County High School graduate said after the meeting.
Today is to be Black’s last day at SPEDA. She said that next week she is starting at Morehead State University as a pre-med student.
