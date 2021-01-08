In the middle of the first meeting of 2021, President and CEO of the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) Chris Girdler acknowledged the events that took place in Washington D.C. just the day before, but asked board members to remain positive about local works.
“Yesterday was an historic time in our country for so many different reasons, but don’t ever allow what’s happening there to take away from the positive vibe and the wonderful things that are taking place in Somerset and Pulaski County,” Girdler said.
Throughout the rest of the meeting, Girdler and board members reviewed some of those “wonderful things,” giving updates on several recent developments and promising more good news to come.
Girdler reminded the board about the recent purchase of the former Palm Beach building by God’s Food Pantry, noting that SPEDA is as excited about the purchase as God’s Food Pantry was.
Girdler said, “When we talk at SPEDA about a holistic approach to economic development, I think this is living out one of our missions. God’s Food Pantry has an amazing plan for that facility. I think the community’s going to be really excited as they start rolling out some of those plans.”
Details for those plans should be announced soon, he said.
Also to be announced soon is the artistic rendering for the proposed design of the new Veterans Park, planned to be constructed in the lots on the corner of North Main Street and Oak Street.
Along with that will be the announcement of a new fundraising project that will begin on January 22.
The fundraising will incorporate the “22 pushup challenge,” an awareness campaign to highlight mental health awareness in veterans.
“Unfortunately in today’s world, we’re seeing 22 veterans take their own lives every day here in America, based on statistics,” Girdler said.
He added that members of the community will also be asked to donate $22 each toward the creation of the Veterans Park – an initiative that led into the next announcement Girdler had for the board.
With the help of board Treasurer Seth Atwell and board Attorney Jeremy Bartley, SPEDA now has it’s own charity organization, called the SPEDA Community Foundation.
“It’s going to be a vehicle in which we can move projects forward,” Girdler said. “I think it’s quite innovative. I’m not aware of another economic development authority in the commonwealth of Kentucky that has a (c)(3) charitable organization that they utilize.”
The charity will help with fundraising for projects like the Veterans Park, he said. SPEDA should be releasing more details to the public next week.
While charities are in the tax-exempt category of (c)(3), boards such as SPEDA are considered (c)(6), and Girdler and Atwell let the board in on a bit of good news for (c)(6) organizations – they are eligible to apply for loans in the upcoming round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
Girdler said that entities from all over the country like SPEDA had banded together to lobby U.S. Congress to allow their organizations apply for PPP loans. They were left out of the previous round of applicants.
Girdler explained, “Without question our budget has been cut due to COVID, so we hope there will be some remedy and some opportunities there.”
However, SPEDA board member and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck expressed reservations about applying for a PPP loan after hearing that they might be competing with businesses for the same funding.
“I’m conflicted on it to be honest and I wasn’t originally. But as a government entity – and I know we’ve been cut, don’t get me wrong – but I would hate the thought of us getting the money and then there’s businesses in the community who can’t,” Keck said.
Atwell said that if the process is the same as last time, then funding will be applied on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Atwell and Girdler both acknowledged Keck’s reservations, and said that, since the application process has not opened up yet, board members had time to consider whether or not to apply.
Thursday’s meeting was the last for board member Cody Gibson, who announced at last week’s meeting he would be stepping away from the board.
Gibson was appointed to the board by Keck to a four-year term, which means Keck will nominate someone else to the board to serve out the remaining two years of Gibson’s term.
Keck said that he would present his nominee to the Somerset City Council for their approval at their next meeting.
One of Keck’s other appointees, Forrest Spillman, has reached the end of his two-year term, but has offered to continue working for the board. Keck said he plans to submit Spillman for reappointment to the council as well.
Board member Ron Pfaff, appointed by Pulaski Fiscal Court, has reached the end of his term on the board and, like Gibson, has decided not to return. Fiscal Court appointed Tina Hamm to replace him.
