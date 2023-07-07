Saying ‘goodbye’ to an old friend and preserving the past was the theme of the Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority’s most recent monthly meeting.
After serving two years on the Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) board, Ameet Patel said his final farewells during Thursday’s meeting. Patel, who is the managing partner for Thoroughbred Hospital Group, was appointed to the SPEDA board in 2021 by Somerset Mayor Alan Keck.
After Patel was awarded and congratulated for his work on the local economic board, Keck not only gave high praises for his contributions with SPEDA but explained how his outside perspective benefited the board over the past two years.
“One of the reasons that I was so grateful you [Patel] agreed to serve [on SPEDA board] was because you bring a perspective from outside our county, and outside our community,” Keck stated. “You’ve lived here, you have businesses here, but you’re also investing all over Kentucky. And I think, for us as a board, we need to continue to be mindful and open to those perspectives.
“I’m thankful [Patel] is still choosing to invest in Somerset,” Keck added. “For those that don’t know, he also serves on the city tourism board and he brings that perspective to our group. I think it’s made us better.”
Likewise, SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler stated that Patel’s presence on the SPEDA board benefitted the entire community.
“Ameet, he’s an entrepreneur’s entrepreneur,” Girdler stated. “He is a very savvy business person. I personally would love to work for him one of these days. We’re thankful for his service to this board, for what you mean to this community, and for what you’re doing throughout all of Kentucky.
“The amount of new businesses that you’re opening all over the state is quite impressive, and to be able to have someone of your caliber serving on this board was a true honor and a privilege,” Girdler exclaimed. “Without question, you’re the epitome of what the future of the Commonwealth of Kentucky is.”
In other SPEDA business, Girdler gave an update of the progress of the Historical Preservation & National Register Nomination at Valley Oak. A plot of greenspace in the Valley Oak area is deemed to be a historically significant site, and one of the oldest documented Pulaski settlements to have been discovered, making it prime property for the economic development authority to preserve.
The site was known to have historical significance for decades, with a survey being conducted back in 1994. In that survey, pieces of pottery were found that were carbon-dated to around 490 AD, as well as indications that primitive buildings were built and housed families in settlement.
David Pollack, who is one of the most experienced archaeologist Kentucky, has been overseeing the process for SPEDA and has also conducted on-site work.
“David presented to the Kentucky Heritage Council National Register Review Board at their June 30th meeting,” Girdler stated. “The nomination was approved and has been sent to Washington, D.C. for final approval, which will take about another two months.
“This is something that Pulaski County should have done 20 plus years ago,” Girdler added. “We’re coming in and doing something that our previous entity, our predecessor organization, should have done.”
Girdler also highlighted to the SPEDA board some of the work done by Somerset Community College staff and students to even further enhance the Historic Preservation project.
“We’re working with Somerset Community College to create a virtual reality computerized program of what it would’ve been like to walk through this this early settlement,” Girdler vaunted. “We’re also working with SCC to create 3D models of what some of those early artifacts would have looked like – the bowls and the cups and even the dome round-shaped housing. [SCC professor] Eric Woolridge is working on some things so we could take school kids out there.”
