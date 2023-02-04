Of all of the irons the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) has in the fire right now, preserving an area of greenspace in the Valley Oak area – and making sure no development happens there – may not seem like one that would be at the forefront of the board’s thoughts.
But knowing that the greenspace is a historically significant site, and one on which one of the oldest documented Pulaski settlements has been discovered, makes it prime property for the economic development authority to preserve.
On Thursday, SPEDA President/CEO Chris Girdler updated the board on SPEDA’s plans for the area, saying that the historic Pulaski location has been added to the agenda of the June meeting for the National Register of Historical Places.
If their application is approved, the site will be added to the National Register and SPEDA will begin looking at ways to honor it.
Girdler said they hope to look at installing some fencing around the area and make it accessible for local schools to take field trips there.
“We’ll maybe work with Somerset Community College to do some drawings and 3D modeling of what those early settlements looked like,” Girdler said. “It really is preserving our history, cherishing our past.”
The site was known to have historical significance for decades, with a survey being conducted back in 1994.
In that survey, pieces of pottery were found that were carbon-dated to around 490 AD, as well as indications that primitive buildings were built and housed families in settlement.
That’s significant, because it contradicts the belief that Kentucky was primarily used by nomadic people as hunting grounds and no permanent settlements existed.
Girdler called it “exciting” to see such a historically and culturally significant site being preserved by an economic development entity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.