SPEDA hosts Robert's Rules of Order training
- Commonwealth Journal
The Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) is hosting its second free, community-wide training on parliamentary procedure.
SPEDA will once again partner with Zella Pearson, president of Priority 1 Inc. in Somerset, to offer a three-hour session on Robert’s Rules of Order, the most widely used manual of parliamentary procedure in the United States. The free training will be from 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 at the Pulaski County Public Library, and is open to the public. Participants must register in advance to attend and will receive a copy of the newly revised 11th edition of the Robert’s Rules manual.
First published in 1876, Robert’s Rules of Order governs the meetings of a diverse range of organizations — including church groups, sports organizations, homeowners’ associations, non-profits, professional societies, school boards and site-based decision-making councils — that have adopted it as their parliamentary authority.
Robert’s Rules of Order covers everything from explaining what motions exist and how they can be made, to election processes, speaking and debate, how to establish bylaws and how to discipline when proper procedure isn’t followed.
SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler said providing initiatives like these is essential in building community, fostering goodwill and creating a trusting environment.
“Improving the quality of life in any community is dependent upon residents feeling comfortable and confident in participating in it at every level,” Girdler said. “That’s why we host this training — to promote transparency and encourage our community members to lead in the right way. We want to ensure every person involved with a board, association, organization or governmental body understands how to conduct meetings properly and has the tools needed to answer procedural questions.”
Through Priority 1, Pearson trains employees and management in the areas of leadership, employee appraisals, harassment, and customer service. She has a variety of clients, including county and city elected officials, industries, health care organizations, educational organizations and charitable and civic organizations.
Pearson’s experience in parliamentary procedure can be seen through her service to the community, having served as president of the Somerset Rotary Club, a member of the steering committee for the Bethany House campaign, president of her homeowners’ association and a board member for Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
To register for this free training, contact SPEDA Chief Accounting Officer Jessica Carlton at jessica@speda.org or call (606) 425-5409.
