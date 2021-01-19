Businesses and entrepreneurs in Somerset and Pulaski County have until Feb. 26 to apply for SPEDA’s second round of mini-grants, funding available to help those who want to start new enterprises or innovate within existing operations.
SPEDA awards four $2,500 grants annually to two start-up companies that are looking to begin operations and/or have been in business for less than one year, and two growth-oriented businesses that have been in business for more than one year. Businesses may apply for a variety of projects, including but not limited to: strategic planning and management; purchase or physical improvements to facilities or equipment; training; or leadership, planning and management capacity initiatives.
Forcht Broadcasting has joined the mini-grant program as a partner in 2021. Through this collaboration, Forcht will match each of the four $2,500 grants with $2,500 in advertising and marketing services, increasing the program’s total financial benefit from $10,000 to $20,000 and giving winners an additional avenue for promoting their businesses.
“There is no business too small or too large to apply for these grants,” SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler said. “I encourage anyone who has a dream to start their own endeavor or any business that is ready to grow to apply. This funding is available to help you achieve that goal.”
Download complete guidelines for the mini-grant program and the proposal form at https://somersetkyleads.com/opportunities/, or e-mail Girdler at chris@speda.org or SPEDA Chief Accounting Officer Jessica Carlton at jessica@speda.org to request copies.
Winners will be announced in April.
