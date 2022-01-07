The highlight of the January meeting for the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) was a “clean” audit for the most recent fiscal year
Madgel Miller from Cloyd & Associates presented the audit Thursday to SPEDA’s board members, which held their meeting despite the wintry weather conditions that moved into the area earlier in the day.
SPEDA CEO and President Chris Girdler said the audit was “unmodified,” meaning it was the best type of audit the organization could have received.
“At SPEDA, we believe in radical transparency and doing things the right way,” Girdler said. “Our board of directors unanimously voted to conduct annual audits in that interest, though they are not required. We want to be proactive and ensure our elected officials as well as the citizens of our community that we are good stewards of our resources.”
He said that Miller told the board there were no findings or negative comments in the audit.
“Ms. Miller also commended the staff and board of directors of SPEDA for our internal controls along with detailed, clean and concise record keeping. We are proud of the work being done at SPEDA and the positive impact we believe it is having in the community and region. Our financial heath is very strong and we are just getting started,” Girdler said.
Also at the meeting, board members voted to install a new welcome sign at the county line on Ky. 461.
The “Welcome to Pulaski County” sign should be in place for a spring unveiling, just in time for the beginning of tourist season, Girdler said.
Girdler also reminded board members about the national Stand Up Rural America conference that the Center for Rural Development will host on July 26 through 28.
“We are very honored to have been selected as well as excited to be the host,” Girdler said of the conference.
The conference will feature more than 20 experts on economic development for rural areas around the country, and the host committee will consist of members of SPEDA, the City of Somerset, Pulaski County Government and the Center for Rural Development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.