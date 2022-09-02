Following a long and rigorous certification process, Pulaski County has finally been certified as “Work Ready” by the Kentucky Workforce Innovation Board.
CEO and President of the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) Chris Girdler announced this to the SPEDA board on their regular Thursday monthly meeting.
Work Ready Certification aims to demonstrate a county’s ability to provide businesses with a competent and well-trained work force.
For the next three years, Somerset-Pulaski County will have the designation of “Work Ready Community” which is the highest level of certification the county is able to achieve.
The board made sure to note that Pulaski County is one of the only counties in Southeast Kentucky that has the certification and referred to it as an “Oasis.”
“If you look at the map, you’ve got Pulaski County as the certified work ready [community], and then everything else around it does not have it,” said Girdler. “We’re like the lone community in Southeastern Kentucky that has that. It definitely sets us apart.”
Girdler added a special thanks to Jessica Carlton for working tirelessly on the “doozy” of an application, as Girdler put it, and Lisa Johnson for ensuring information from Somerset Community College was communicated efficiently and in full. Girdler referred to the certification as “another item in the toolbox” which will hopefully push Kentucky forward.
The designation hopes to attract large businesses and commerce to the Somerset-Pulaski County area.
Certification did not come easy, as the process of certification began about 10 years ago.
The board also addressed other items in the meeting including scheduling the SPEDA Annual Meeting and “Retreat” and older items from past months.
One of these items included the Valley Oak Request for Proposals (RFP) submission. The board had previously put in the request for the “purchase, planning, design and development of available property in the Valley Oak Complex” and Thursday discussed what was to be done with the land.
By submitting the RFP, SPEDA plans to open up the land for privatization and have market forces decide the direction of the buildings on the land.
The board received what Girdler called “a very nice proposal” for building affordable housing on the land.
Girdler noted how important affordable housing is in that area of Pulaski County and felt the addition of housing would help those who can’t afford to rent other apartments in the area.
The land has been offered to be purchased for $90,000.
Girdler notes that the affordable housing will not necessarily be built and the final plan will depend on market forces.
Said Girdler, “This is a great opportunity for us to meet the community needs; to utilize property that’s otherwise been sitting out there for two decades having hay cut off it.”
The board did have questions on what exact monthly rent “affordable” describes, but presently this is not known.
The purchase of the land was passed unanimously.
