More than nine months after SPEDA (Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority) announced an investigation into possible financial discrepancies within the accounts of the former Somerset-Pulaski County Development Foundation (SPCDF), the organization has announced it is filing suit against the now-defunct Foundation’s three employees.
A copy of the complaint obtained by the Commonwealth Journal indicates that more than $400,000 in taxpayer funds were converted for personal use by two of those employees, Assistant Director Mark Bastin and Office Manager Lisa Gadberry, between 2014 and 2019 while the third, Executive Director Martin Shearer, is believed to have known of the situation without taking action.
In addition to restitution with interest, the complaint seeks punitive damages as well.
SPEDA attorney Jeremy Bartley filed the civil complaint Tuesday in Pulaski Circuit Court on behalf of the organization’s board of directors, who took action following an executive session during their regular meeting earlier this month. However, at press time, the document was still being processed by the Pulaski Circuit Clerk’s office and did not yet have an official case number.
According to SPEDA’s news release, the complaint claims that former Somerset-Pulaski County Development Foundation Assistant Director Mark Bastin and Office Manager Lisa Gadberry used foundation credit cards issued in their names for personal expenses then paid those credit card balances with a foundation bank account created to handle money from Valley Oak Technology Center tenants. This practice was not disclosed to the most recent slate of foundation board members, according to the complaint.
“Personal purchases on Gadberry’s credit card included, but are not limited to, multiple vacation expenses in Florida, personal shopping and services, subscription box fees for dog toys and treats, sports equipment and games, and orthodontic bills,” the release stated. “Bastin’s purchases included, but are not limited to, sporting event tickets, multiple vacation expenses, lodging and dining expenses not related to official business, veterinary expenses, and personal shopping and services.”
The complaint states that records for the account were only available up to 2013-14 while “[u]pon information and belief, partially derived from the cooperation with authorities, Defendants admitted that the remainder of these records were collected and burned. The Defendants provided information that this Valley Oak Tenant Association account was utilized for paying the bills for the credit cards issued to Defendants, without the knowledge of the Board of Directors for the Foundation.”
Former SPCDF Executive Director Martin Shearer is also listed as a defendant. While not accused of participating in any misappropriation, the lawsuit claims that Shearer “knew about the waste, fraud and abuse and was negligent in addressing it.”
As with SPEDA currently, which was formed in February 2019 through an interlocal agreement between the City of Somerset and Pulaski County Fiscal Court, the Foundation was largely funded through county occupational tax funds. SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler said he discovered the fraudulent activity and complete lack of oversight of foundation activities during the transition between the two organizations last year.
In order to facilitate the Foundation’s dissolution, SPEDA entered into a management agreement with the SPCDF board of directors whereby SPEDA would oversee the assets of the Foundation and take measures to assume control of its real and personal property. According to the news release, however, the Foundation’s employees were relieved of their duties when they offered SPEDA “little to no cooperation” with the transition.
In a letter to Kentucky State Police (KSP) dated May 29, 2019, Girdler requested a criminal investigation into evidence he found while auditing SPCDF files.
“As part of this process and after relieving the former employees of their services, a tremendous amount of work has gone into diligently going through old files, searching out relevant information, and trying to make sense of what we are finding,” Girdler wrote in the letter. “That said, in this discovery process, we have become very alarmed and troubled at what we have been uncovering and unraveling.”
Soon after, KSP launched a criminal investigation that is ongoing. At this time, none of the three employees have been charged with any crime.
While SPEDA continues to work closely with law enforcement on that investigation, Girdler said board members felt it was prudent to pursue other avenues for recovering the misappropriated funds and holding the defendants accountable.
“At SPEDA we take oversight of taxpayer funding seriously,” Girdler said. “We have worked hand-in-hand with law enforcement for the past 13 months. The more that was uncovered, the more we understood that this negligence and abuse not only required a criminal investigation but civil action as well.”
Girdler said he and the SPEDA board of directors want Pulaski County residents to know they are doing everything in their power to right the wrongs that have taken place.
“It has been disappointing and heartbreaking to uncover what little work has been done in economic development for our community prior to SPEDA’s creation in the last decade,” Girdler said. “And it has been even more concerning and disturbing to find such waste, fraud and abuse of taxpayer dollars. We are determined to exhaust all options for returning these funds for the public benefit.”
Efforts to contact the three defendants for comment, as well as KSP for status of any criminal investigation, had not been successful at press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.