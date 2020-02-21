A SPEDA survey on air travel, which is being conducted by the Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce, raised some questions about a potential new commercial or commuter service at Lake Cumberland Regional Airport.
But SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler told the Commonwealth Journal on Friday that the local economic development organization is merely doing its due diligence in an effort to enhance usage of the local airport.
"Lake Cumberland Regional Airport in Somerset is a first-class facility that we are very proud of. In fact, outside of Louisville, Lexington and Northern Kentucky there isn't another terminal such as ours anywhere in Kentucky," Girdler said. "We intend to use that to our advantage and look for ways in which we can allow our airport to become more self-sustainable and not as reliant on funds coming from the City of Somerset and Pulaski County Fiscal Court.
"In the business world, an airport is many times the 'welcome mat' to a community for leaders looking at relocating and/or expanding their companies," Girdler added. "Many times, an airport is the first impression many executives and CEO's have of a community and we intend to do our best that it is a good one."
The SPEDA survey asks two questions:
1. When you and members of your company travel on business, which of the following airports is your primary airport –– Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International, Knoxville McGhee Tyson, Lexington Blue Grass Field, Louisville International or Nashville International?
2. When you and members of your family travel for leisure, which of the following airports is your primary airport –– Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International, Knoxville McGhee Tyson, Lexington Blue Grass, Louisville International or Nashville International?
"Having the proper data from our citizens with regard to air travel is important for us to have as we work with various industrial prospects," Girdler said. "We greatly appreciate Bobby Clue and the Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce's assistance in gathering this much-needed information."
Girdler pointed out that "aviation and aerospace is the largest industry in Kentucky."
"Kentucky is host to the second largest aerospace industry in America, only behind the state of Washington which is the home to Boeing," Girdler said. "At SPEDA, we view aviation as a major economic development tool. In fact, we recently hosted an industrial site selection specialist from Japan with a focus of ours being aviation and aerospace.
"SPEDA will not leave any stone unturned nor any economic development tool unused in our toolbox to enhance the overall quality of life for the citizens of Somerset and Pulaski County," Girdler added. "We will always strive to enhance and improve the wonderful resources and assets we already have as well."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.