Weather Alert

...An area of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Wayne, southwestern Laurel, Pulaski, McCreary, southwestern Rockcastle and northwestern Whitley Counties through 715 PM EDT... At 631 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong thunderstorms near Cumberland Falls S.P., or 13 miles northwest of Williamsburg, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm area will be near... Honeybee around 635 PM EDT. Beulah Heights around 645 PM EDT. Greenwood, Parkers Lake and Wiborg around 650 PM EDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH