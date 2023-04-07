Semi trucks driving on the wrong roads in the Shopville area is continuing to be a headache for locals, according to Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) officials, despite the organization’s best efforts to curb the problem.
SPEDA will be holding a community discussion about tractor trailers using unapproved routes to deliver and leave from factories in the Valley Oak Commerce area.
That forum will be held April 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Shopville Library.
SPEDA President/CEO Chris Girdler said he would be there to answer questions from anyone in the community.
In an effort to prevent big rigs from turning the wrong way out of the complex – going down Dahl Road instead of the approved entrance/exit onto Ky. 461 – SPEDA will be putting up barriers next week to close off the New Oak Road, closing off it’s access to Dahl Road.
“This is just a temporary closure, to see if that helps some of these issues,” Girdler said.
The issue is that large trucks are either getting stuck or are wrecking – some trucks even overturning – on the narrow backroads that lead into the commerce park.
Some GPS systems are even directing trucks to use Dahl as an alternate route if they miss the correct exit. Some of those GPS routes even take tractor trailers over an aging bridge that only has a three-ton weight limit – much too light for a fully-loaded 18-wheeler.
“The state Transportation Cabinet has reached out to every single GPS system that exists out there, and told them of the problem. … Those GPS systems aren’t going to listen to SPEDA calling them up. The only chance we have of them listening is if it’s the state Transportation Cabinet,” Girdler told SPEDA board members at its regularly-held monthly meeting on Thursday.
The Transportation Cabinet has also put up an 11-by-13-foot sign pointing drivers the correct direction.
As for SPEDA, “We put up over 50 signs out there, but truck drivers are just going right through the signs, not paying any attention to them,” Girdler said.
Even those who see the signs may not be able to understand them due to language barriers, Girdler added.
“One of the big issues we’re running into is a lot of these truck drivers do not speak English, much less read it. Russian and Spanish are the two languages we’re having to deal with out there, to the point that the shipping and receiving departments [of factories] are having hand-held translators … where they’re having to speak into a translator and show it to the driver,” Girdler said.
Girdler added that of the 2,000 tractor trailers that go in and out of the commerce park every week, it is only a “very small percentage” that are trying to take county back roads to enter and exit.
In other SPEDA-related business, board members voted to endorse the “You Decide KY” initiative that is gaining ground among some elected officials and tourist commissions across the state.
The initiative advocates for statewide tax reform in the form of doing away with some types of taxing in exchange for allowing local governments to set their own sales tax.
“On a personal level, I do believe this is a good thing for local governments to have,” Girdler said. “When I was in the legislature, I was fully supportive of what was then termed the local option sales tax. I think it gives a lot of communities an opportunity to pursue projects, and the people have to vote for the project in the ballot box in order to somewhat tax themselves for that.”
SPEDA board member and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said it opens the door for a hypothetical situation where municipalities might vote to pass a sales tax, but would then get rid of occupational tax, “where your were taxed on consumption instead of production.”
The initiative would require the legislature to pass a bill to amend the tax-related part of the constitution (Section 181). That passage would take place in the 2024 legislative session. Then, in November 2024, the proposed constitutional amendment would be placed on the general election ballot for Kentuckians to vote on.
Girdler named off some of the other groups which have endorsed the plan, include the Kentucky League of Cities; the Southwestern Economic Development Council; and the cities of Louisville, Corbin and Pineville.
Also at Thursday’s meeting, the robotics teams from Burnside Elementary and Northern Middle School gave presentations detailing their work and how they earned their spots to go to the World Championship competitions being held this spring. The teams were given $3,000 each by the SPEDA board to help with fundraising efforts to get their teams to the Dallas, Texas competitions.
