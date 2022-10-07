The October meeting of the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) contained an update on a possible Ag-Expo Center and discussions about internet connectivity and the economic impact of education.
Chris Girdler, President/CEO of SPEDA, explained to board members that while planning for a potential Ag-Expo Center has been “a slower than normal process” compared to what SPEDA normally looks for, with those delays has come progress in other ways.
Among the changes is a “postsecondary education institution” which has expressed interest in collaborating with SPEDA in the center.
Girdler said they have also taken under advisement feedback given by other potential collaborators shared during the information-gathering phase. While SPEDA’s original plans were to locate the center within the new commerce park being built up near Ky. 461, much of the feedback indicated that people wanted to be closer to U.S. 27 and other entertainment, retail and lodging opportunities.
Therefore, SPEDA has entered into an option to buy a 50-acre property that adjoins Festival Field, in an area northeast of Somerset Community College.
While everything is still very much in the beginning stages – “It’s a far stretch from being a done deal,” Girdler warned – he estimated that “we’re probably a week to two weeks out” from submitting a Request for Proposals/Request for Quotes.
Also at Thursday’s meeting, SPEDA board members heard from Rich Lockard and James Wheat from Accelecom, the private business that has taken on the current phase of the KentuckyWired project.
KentuckyWired, a mission championed by U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers, aims to provide high-speed fiber internet throughout rural Kentucky.
While the project is state-run, the plan is to support and maintain it through a public-private-partnership, meaning private sector companies will do much of the labor of installing lines.
Accelecom has taken up that mantle here, and the representatives attended the SPEDA meeting to inform board members of several options they can provide towards connecting areas such as the new commerce park.
Lockard explained that they have the option of working through the owners or landlords of a property, where the landlords work with and, ultimately, pay the monthly internet bill and automatically offer internet to businesses who choose to locate on the property, with the trade off being that the company pays a slightly higher rent to receive internet.
That way, the landlord or owner can use it as an incentive to the potential business to come into a building that is internet-ready.
However, as SPEDA board chair Brook Ping and others pointed out, SPEDA wants to get away from being the “landlord” and, instead, wants to make the property developable, attract businesses and industry, then let those business build and plan their spaces.
Lockard said Accelecom is also capable of working directly with individual businesses in a “traditional” manner.
They can offer internet at a variety of speeds, with some businesses needing one gigabit, and others needing 10 gigabit service.
“Actually, our network goes to terabit,” Lockard said.
SPEDA members also heard from O.J. Oleka, the president of the Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities.
Oleka discussed the need for collaboration between education and economic development, saying that his time as an educator in a lower-income area of Missouri showed him what happens when a community doesn’t have a good-quality education.
“What I learned was really two important things. Any kid can learn, … you just need good-quality educators to walk along side you. The second thing which is also true is that any adult, if they have a good-quality job, you can effectively end poverty overnight,” Oleka said.
When adults have access to good, quality options for succeeding and opportunities for growth, that cuts down on the number of people who turn towards risky – sometimes illegal – options to survive.
Making sure institutions of higher education, whether that be college or trade schools, have an open line of communication with local businesses is essential for a community, Oleka said.
That helps schools understand what kinds of jobs and skills those businesses need to be filled, especially in companies that may have jobs in the future that haven’t been created at present.
By filling the gaps companies need, schools can create “a pipeline of great-quality new workers who can not only be employees but employers,” he said.
Oleka also acknowledged that secondary education can be expensive, and said that communities can work towards finding solutions that make education more affordable for students.
“There are grants, there are scholarships, there are those kinds of resources, but the business community also can play a role here,” he said.
One of those solutions is something called an Income Sharing Agreement, where the business seeks out students based on what they want to study and knows will be necissary for them, then finance the student’s education.
In return, that student has a dedicated job within that company waiting for them after graduation, he said.
