If all goes according to plan, a spot of land in the Valley Oak Commerce Park will have a place on the National Register of Historic Places by the end of the year, thanks to the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA).
SPEDA President/CEO Chris Girdler told board members at SPEDA’s meeting Thursday that in going through notes from the old economic development board, SPEDA staff realized that a two-acre piece of land in front of Hendrickson out on Ky. 461 was a culturally important site to Pulaski County.
“One of the cooler things is that the site appears to have been a small village that was occupied about 1,500 years ago. So, if you start doing the calculations, it appears that it is one of the few villages of that time period that has been documented in Pulaski county and surrounding area,” Girdler said.
The archaeological dig has already been conducted and the site studied, with the documents Girdler found saying items dated between 428 and 633 AD were found there.
Those items included ceramics, fire-cracked rock and early gardening items. The were “suggestive of late Middle Woodland and early Late Woodland occupation,” according to documents read by Girdler.
Girdler said the site has been known since 1999. The previous economic development board, the Somerset-Pulaski County Development Foundation, worked on getting it registered, even receiving federal funds to help.
“Unfortunately, that had never been carried out,” Girdler said.
The majority of the main work was completed by them, however, so for SPEDA to finish the process it should just be a matter of completing a few forms, he said.
If the site is able to get onto the register – which should happen by the third quarter of this year – Girdler wants to fence off the area and keep it as a green space in the middle of the industrial complex.
He said SPEDA may be able to work with Somerset Community College to create signs and artistic renderings showing what the early settlement may have looked like.
“We’re excited about this, actually. We think this could be a very positive thing for the community,” Girdler said.
He continued: “We want to value our past. We want to honor our ancestors, we feel we can be pro-growth and pro-development while also being responsible in honoring those who came before us.”
