A familiar face at the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) now has a snazzy new title. Jessica Carlton, the former executive assistant and chief accounting officer for SPEDA, is now known as the organization’s chief financial officer and office manager.
The promotion was announced Thursday at SPEDA’s monthly board meeting. SPEDA President/CEO Chris Girdler told the board that Carlton, who has been employed at SPEDA for four years, had met all challenges and exceeded all expectations in his view.
“I couldn’t do what I do without Jessica doing what she does,” Girdler said. “… The reason I wanted to do this is because her current title ... is not close to being reflective of the work that she does on a daily basis.”
In turn, Carlton had kind words for SPEDA and Girdler. “I’m grateful to be with SPEDA,” she told board members. “It’s opened many, many doors, and I love what I do and getting to work with Chris. Chris has been a true mentor and we have a good working relationship. I just look forward to many more years.”
In a press release sent out after the meeting, SPEDA said that among her duties in the office were overseeing and executing SPEDA’s accounting processes and procedures, writing grants and being its lead event planner.
Additionally, Carlton has been active in many community activities, which includes being a graduate of the 2020 Leadership Lake Cumberland class, being the president of the Readers to Leaders Story Book Trails – those walking paths found in many Pulaski parks that have storybooks posted for youngsters to read while exercising – and she is a board member of the United Way of South Central Kentucky.
Carlton is a graduate of Pulaski County High School, and attended Eastern Kentucky University. According to the press release, she has more than a decade of experience in the banking industry in addition to experience as an office manager and finance director for the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.
At Thursday’s board meeting, SPEDA members also learned more about the potential proposal by a Lexington company to oversee the creation of an agricultural expo center here in Pulaski County.
Girdler said that a recent review panel had recommended that SPEDA agree to “enter negotiations” with Red Draw Development. SPEDA board members did just that, approving a motion to move to the next step in the process.
Board chair Seth Atwell warned, however, that the center is far from being confirmed. “It’s going to be a big undertaking,” he said, and noted that an upcoming meeting with the developer would allow board members and other “agricultural entities” to learn more about the company’s plans.
After that, SPEDA would better be able to gauge whether there will be a commitment from those other agriculture agencies, or whether there would be any interest in the project at all.
Also at the meeting, Girdler told board members that SPEDA has been picked to receive the 2023 Trailblazer Award at this year’s Stand Up Rural America conference.
The national conference was held last year here in Somerset at the Center for Rural Development. This year’s conference will be held in Laurel, Miss., and SPEDA has been invited to accept its award in person.
“On behalf of the community, I think it’s a huge honor for Pulaski County and Somerset to be recognized at a national conference of this magnitude,” Girdler said.
