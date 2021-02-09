Somerset City Council heard the first readings Monday night on a handful of proposed measures that ranged from zoning to speed limit changes.
The ordinance that would change the speed limit on a section of Jacksboro Street is designed to keep the speed limit consistent throughout the length of the road.
Currently, Jacksboro street has a section that is zoned at 35 miles per hour (mph). On either end of the street, however, the speed limit is just 25 mph.
The new ordinance would set the speed limit for the entire road at 25 mph.
Council member Robin Daughetee brought the matter to the council’s attention at the last meeting.
Another proposal would allow for a zone change for a property on the corner of Bourne and Jarvis avenues.
The property would change from a residential, or R-1, zone to a business, or B-2.
While no discussion took place during the first reading, later in the meeting David Godsey raised concerns about that particular ordinance. He requested that the council be allowed to discuss the zone change during the second reading due to having heard from residents in the area who were concerned about it.
He did say, however, that after learning more about the proposed business, some people seemed more comfortable with it.
Mayor Alan Keck clarified Tuesday that the concerns were from those who did not like the idea of the original plan, which would have seen a storage unit business built at the property. The new proposal is for a barber shop/beauty salon to be built there instead.
Keck said during the meeting that he also had heard from concerned residents, but also agreed that the area could hold a business.
“When you look at the Comprehensive Plan, there’s a pretty strong argument that businesses should be allowed there,” Keck said.
The mayor also said the city has ways of making sure the owner follows through on doing “what they said they would.”
Another zoning request would allow a property on Hill Crest Avenue to be changed from a Business-2 to a Residential-2 (a multi-family residence such as a duplex).
Second readings and votes on all ordinances will take place at a later time, likely at the next council meeting.
In recent meetings, several council members have said they would like to see an ordinance that would better protect pets left outside. Keck told the council Monday that he and City Attorney John Adams were working on an ordinance that should be ready for the council to review within a week.
Keck ended the meeting by saying that the next City Council meeting, to be held on February 22, will be held virtually via Zoom conference call. He said he hoped that in-person meetings could resume soon.
