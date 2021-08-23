A long-time track worker of Lake Cumberland Speedway is in stable condition at the UK Medical Center after a weekend accident.
The speedway’s media director, Brian Abner, said the track worker was an experienced worker who had been with the speedway since it started more than 30 years ago.
Abner did not identify the worker for privacy reasons, but Lake Cumberland Speedway Dirt Racing’s Facebook post, posts from family, and the online news website Dirt on Dirt identified him as race director Allen Tilley.
Abner said the worker had undergone surgery and was still in UK, but has spoken with family and seems to be in high spirits.
The worker was flown to UK from the scene of the accident, which took place Saturday before practice for a race.
Abner said the incident happened during a time when racers are “rolling in the racetrack.”
“On a dirt track, you water the track down, and then all cars get on the track and roll at idle speed, and pack the dirt down,” Abner said.
Vehicles are moving around the track around three to five miles per hour at that time.
While officials don’t know for certain what happened, it appears that a front wheel-drive, 4-cylinder vehicle that was participating in this had its throttle get stuck open. The car picked up speed, and when the driver tried to stop the vehicle, it slid sideways and struck the track worker, pushing him into the wall.
Abner said that the worker had turned his back to the cars to direct people across the track when he was struck.
Abner said that medical workers got to the injured man within five to 10 seconds. A couple of racers were off-duty EMTs, and they assisted him until on-duty EMS workers at the track could get to him.
Abner went on to say that trained medical staff are on hand and that track workers are trained on how to handle certain unforeseen circumstances, but nothing like this has ever happened at the speedway before.
“All the safety precautions were there. Everything was in place and it was just one of those freak things that no one ever dreams of,” he said.
The accident happened before that majority of the crowd had gotten to the stands, and very few people saw the accident, he said.
He also said that track officials had reviewed the accident and would determine what, if any, changes could be made for safety.
Officials cancelled Saturday’s race.
Lake Cumberland Speedway Dirt Racing announced Monday that the Harold Hardgrove Memorial race would still be held Saturday, on Tilley’s and his family’s request.
