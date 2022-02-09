In the movies, they might call it a “teaser trailer.” Not enough to tell you the plot of the feature, but just enough to whet your appetite.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck made a post Monday night on Facebook announcing that a “live entertainment event” is officially being planned for the venerable Virginia Cinema space this summer.
What that event will be is still in the planning and preparation stages, apparently; the Commonwealth Journal contacted the mayor’s office Tuesday about the post, but no further details were available at this time.
But on the “Mayor Alan Keck” page, which his his official page in his governmental role, Keck posted a picture of himself outside the Virgina space on East Mt. Vernon Street, where renovation work has been ongoing for months — visible beside him are what will be the new ticket booths at the theater — along with the following message:
“The last ticket to a show at The Virginia was sold here a quarter of a century ago. I’m so proud that the next one will be sold for a live entertainment event here this summer.”
Added Keck, “To get things done, you have to get things done.”
On his personal page, Keck shared the other post, and added the comments, “Stoked about this one on a personal level. Our community has asked for this for over 25 years. In spite of so many challenges, we are just a few short months away. Raising the bar takes teamwork, guts, and execution. I think we are doing so each and every day.”
Technically speaking, there have been event tickets sold for the Virginia in the time frame the mayor gave — Blackbird Dance Theatre of Lexington gave a ticketed performance in what was then a hollowed-out, cave-like space back in 2018, the first full event to be held at the Virginia since it was cleaned out, and they returned the following year. But the spirit of the mayor’s statement remains true — as a whole facility, ready for the public, no one has walked up to the window of the ticket booth and purchased admission at the Virginia since the early years of the Clinton administration.
Of course, in its original incarnation, the Virginia Cinema was strictly a movie house, one of a couple downtown along with the long-gone Kentucky Theater; after a larger cinema opened up in the Somerset Mall, the Virginia managed to hang on until 1994.
Efforts have been made in the years since then to renovate the facility and bring it back to life, but nothing seemed to get rolling in earnest until the City of Somerset purchased the building from the Downtown Somerset Development Corporation in October 2020, engaging in a $2.29 million fixer-upper project.
Last December, Keck told the Commonwealth Journal that plans are to have an open house sometime this spring, and that the new-look Virginia will be hosting its first shows in late spring or early summer. The facility would be designed host live shows, and would also function as an event space that could conceivably be rented out for those in need of such a set-up.
“The biggest challenge was creating a plan to make The Virginia financially viable,” said Keck at that time. “We’re thankful that challenge was met head-on in the beginning by establishing The Virginia as a live entertainment venue.”
