Begun in 2008, the Kentucky Federation of Square Dancing aims to celebrate the Commonwealth’s rich history of square dancing and bring together Square Dancers of all stripes.
Current Federation President Vickie Gravens looks forward to the event as she does every year, and she reminds everyone that the event is not just for members of the organization.
“Anybody can come and join in the square dancing, and if you don’t know how to square dance, you can still come in and watch,” said Gravens.
The Kentucky Federation of Square Dancing divides Kentucky into four regions:
- Gold (Louisville area)
- Blue (Somerset-Pulaski County area)
- Green (Northern area)
- Red (Western area)
The Gold and Blue regions are the most dominant of the regions, and Somerset most-often hosts conventions. The Federation also invites people from Tennessee.
Square dancing, as its name implies, involves dancing couples arranging themselves in a square. A “caller” guides the couples as they dance and often sings or plays music to accompany the dance.
While the dance can be traced back to 15th-century England, today it’s known as the traditional dance of the American South and is especially associated with barn dancing and cowboys.
Despite its reputation of tradition, Gravens feels it unfairly carries the misconception that square dancing is stuck in the past.
“A lot of people think it’s still the old ‘twangy’ type music, and it’s not,” said Gravens. “In modern square dancing, you can dance to gospel, rock and roll, country … it’s a big variety of choose from. Not the old music that people think square dancing is all about.”
Gravens says that the Federation tries to reach out to young people and encourage square dancing culture to continue to grow and change in America.
“You talk about square dancing with people, and they say ‘Oh, my grandma used to do that,’ and it’s not that,” said Gravens. ”Square dancing can be danced to any kind of music.”
Gravens broke down the “rules” for square dancing. Though there exists the movement to break away from tradition in some respects, one of the keys to square dancing is following the steps and taking instructions from the caller.
Said Gravens, “They’ll have what the call two ‘tips,’ they’ll dance for 10 minutes, then they’ll tell you to rotate, switch one spot, and then he’ll call another tip. Between two tips, they’ll usually do a round dance or a line dance.”
Gravens encourages anyone with a good understanding of the core basics of square dancing to attend and says that traditional square dancing attire is optional.
Above all, Gravens values the people who put on the event with her and especially thanks the Lake Cumberland Squares — Somerset’s very own square dancing club — for decorations
Said Gravens, “I just want to make sure people know that it’s not just me who puts on the event. It takes a lot of people working together to make this all happen.”
The event will take place Thursday, Sept. 8 through Saturday, Sept. 10, from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
More information can be found on their website: https://squaredanceky.com/
