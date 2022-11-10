If your morning routine was disrupted Thursday morning due to your electricity being out, just know that the day was much worse for one particular squirrel.
Morghan Blevins, communications specialist for South Kentucky RECC, confirmed that a Thursday power disruption was caused by a squirrel. When asked for clarification, Blevins confirmed that the squirrel did not survive the ordeal.
The power outage “lasted about two and a half hours and affected around 2,100 members,” Blevins said.
No equipment needed to be replaced to get power back on, Blevins said.
The outage stretched along the Slate Branch/Ferry Road area as well as the Thurman Road area and parts of Grand Central Boulevard.
