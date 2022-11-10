A semi-truck overturning on a tricky eastern Pulaski County Road has a key emergency official concerned about traffic issues in the area.
According to Doug Baker, Chief of the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team, the driver of a commercial truck out of Georgia was coming from the Crane Fiat facility here in Somerset, carrying a load of shower tiles, and headed to Interstate 75 en route to Florida Wesdnesday when he took a wrong turn at the new split at the intersection of East Ky. 80 and Ky. 461 in eastern Pulaski.
"Instead of going toward London, he went toward Mt. Vernon," said Baker. "His GPS rerouted him across Flat Lick Road and Dahl Road to get back to East Ky. 80."
The accident happened around 5 p.m. when the truck overturned on Dahl Road.
"He hit a 90-degree curve too fast on a two-lane country road," said Baker, who noted that the driver was not hurt.
Such situations were "my biggest concern when the connector road was done," said Baker. "The tractor trailers, in those curves, there's no way they cannot get over into the other lane to make that corner. This guy hit it too fast, and had he met oncoming traffic, there would have been a major incident."
The Special Response Team responded to a small leak from the truck, though there wasn't a lot of fuel on board.
"We went to clean up what oil had spilled and make sure there were no further dangers," said Baker.
Both ends of Dahl Road were blocked until after midnight, said Baker.
Also assisting were the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Shopville-Stab Fire Department and Candido's towing.
Baker said the community as a whole supports the factories and businesses in the area that contribute significantly to the local economy, but there are public concerns about traffic safety in the area.
GPS technology taking drivers that route has been a recurring problem, said Baker. He noted that he's working with economic agency SPEDA, which has been involved with much of the development in that area, to try to address related issues, to get bigger signs up to help drivers unfamiliar with the area know where they're going.
"They're working on a way to try to bring the traffic going to AppHarvest and from the industrial complex across Dahl into AppHarvest," said Baker. "The tractor trailer issue has really become a nightmare out there."
Baker noted that "a lot of semis" are going primarily by their GPS, "and it brings them across that little country road. He added, "It endangers (local industry) workers — last night, the road was shut down for almost eight hours, and that affects the traffic of the workers coming out of the access road to avoid the Ky. 461 mess."
Baker advised drivers in the area to drive slowly and cautiously, and asked that area factories let truck drivers know to avoid Dahl Road.
"We're just asking everybody to be more aware, if they travel Dahl Road — workers, neighbors — that the tractor trailer traffic, as much as we've tried to stop it, (is there)," said Baker. "They need to be conscious that they may come around a curve and a tractor trailer will be halfway on their side."
