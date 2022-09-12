In remembrance of the almost 3,000 people who died in Al-Qaeda’s attack on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, Somerset-Pulaski County residents held a ceremony on the site of the old Special Response Team location on Sunday.
Special Response Team Chief Doug Baker, who helped organize the event and also spoke at it, said he felt the ceremony helps encourage Pulaski Countians to come together and feel a shared sense of pride in one’s country.
“We didn’t expect a big turnout, it being a Sunday this year. That’s why we had kind of a shorter ceremony. It lasted probably 20 minutes so everyone could get to church,” said Baker who felt a brief event would better serve the community’s needs. “We had people come from as far away as Glasgow and Lexington.”
Baker felt the central theme of the event could be summarized in one word: Patriotism. He felt that patriotism has been lost in recent years.
“As sad it was the few days after 9/11, the country was together. The patriotism was there. You saw flags everywhere. People helped each other out because it was the right thing to do. Not because they got notoriety out of it or because we got paid. That’s the way we hope it will be in the future,” Baker said.
Also at the event was a piece of steel from the wreckage of one of the towers. The debris came from the North Tower which was the second to fall that fateful day.
The piece of steel from the North Trade Center will be strung between two granite columns that are the same proportions as the Twin Towers were at Ground Zero.
This is part of Baker’s and the community’s plan for the new SRT building to be “built back better” following a fire that destroyed the building.
However, Baker is quick to remind people that neither the event nor the exhibition of the piece of debris should reflect SRT.
“This isn’t about SRT. This is about getting a piece of steel immortalized for generations like it should be,” said Baker.
The piece of debris will displayed in front of the new SRT building upon completion but went back into storage following the completion of the event for preservation.
Baker noted the divisiveness of American political discourse and felt the event showed the people of Pulaski County that there is still camaraderie among Americans.
Said Baker, “It doesn’t matter what our politics are or what color our skin is we’re all Americans and should be proud of it.”
Baker also spoke on volunteerism. He have a startling fact about emergency services having a massive dip in recruiting. He hoped that remembering the work that New York emergency services provided on September 11, 2001 would get new workers to join emergency services.
“We’re gonna need people to fill those shoes that are dedicated, and they’re hard to find,” said Baker.
Baker says that helping others and providing emergency services is in his blood and he hopes events like this can push working people forward.
