The Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team had its mettle tested by a truck turnover Monday that left a big pile of metal in the roadway.
According to Doug Baker, Special Response Team (SRT) Chief, at about 9 a.m. Monday, an out-of-town tractor trailer hauling scrap metal was headed to a Tennessee scrapyard when the incident occurred at the intersection of Ky. 914 and Ky. 1247.
The truck turned to head south, said Baker, and when it did, it overturned.
"When he flipped over, the trailer came loose from the tractor," said Baker. "It punctured the saddle tank on the tractor. So we had a fuel leak with all that scrap metal turned over."
SRT got on the scene and took care of the leaking diesel fuel, while Ferguson Fire and Police Departments directed traffic, said Baker.
The metal remained a problem, however — the weight of it in particular — and to solve it, Baker called local company River Metals Recycling, which was located nearby.
"They came out and brought their crane with one of the electromagnets on it," said Baker. "Basically, what we had to do, due to the heaviness of the trailer, was to turn it upside down and empty the rest because it was so heavy, it couldn't be uprighted.
"Then River Metals brought their stuff in, loaded the scrap up with their electromagnet, and took it back to their yard so we could open the (road) back up," he added. "... For it not to be (River Metals') load, they helped us with anything they could. I can't say enough about those guys. ... River Metals were rock stars in helping us (clear the scene)"
There were car parts in among the scrap, so SRT stayed around to make sure there weren't more hydrocarbons coming out of the trailer, said Baker.
"It was just a big mess that blocked traffic for three hours," he said.
The road re-opened around 1 p.m., said Baker, with everything cleared. The mess was actually on Ky. 1247, he noted, just past the intersection.
There were no injuries in the wreck, reported Baker, who noted that the driver ended up driving the truck — not the trailer — back to Tennessee after it was determined to be safe by Kentucky State Police.
Kentucky State Police worked the scene, assisted by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. Also assisting at the scene were Ferguson Fire and Police, S&W Towing, James Towing, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and Pulaski 911, according to SRT.
