Much like the story of Goldilocks, finding the right fit for a replacement vehicle dock wasn't easy for the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team (SRT).
"You can't find anything in Pulaski that's not either too big or too small," said SRT Chief Doug Baker, "in terms of our trucks."
Fortunately, the SRT found a place to park those trucks — for now. Baker is grateful to South Kentucky RECC for their willingness to offer their large facility off of Parkers Mill Road to the agency for that purpose.
Of course, the reason this is necessary is that the team that handles emergencies in Pulaski County had an emergency of their own. In April, SRT's headquarters on Stigall Drive caught fire. Baker told the Commonwealth Journal at the time that it was believed the fire began in one of the trucks which had been parked inside and plugged in for communication purposes.
"We've lost several trucks," said Baker in April. "It's horrible.…We've lost the mobile command truck for the county with all radios in it. Everything that was in the building was damaged."
Since then, SRT has been picking up the pieces — but it's a slow process. Baker said that his agency is "right where we were, due to how much is involved" in dealing with the insurance coverage, the bids for new vehicles, and so on.
Baker said that he'll likely know more for sure next week, but it appears that the building is a total loss, as are five of the trucks that were damaged in the fire. He's been pleased with KACo (Kentucky Association of Counties), the insurance agency — "They're working with us very well" — but due to the magnitude of the loss, he said, things are "taking longer than any of us thought."
Plans are to completely rebuild the SRT headquarters, but first the current damaged structure must be torn down — and that can't happen until all the vehicles inside are removed. With aspects of the investigation still ongoing, however, that hasn't been able to take place.
Baker also said that in the next two or three weeks, he expects to be able to move ahead on ordering new vehicles. The Pulaski County Fiscal Court has already got two bids in and Baker says they should vote on them next Tuesday. He's already located a new communications vehicle in northern New York that SRT plans on buying as soon as the bid is approved.
They also still have several vehicles that are still functional, so despite the setback, SRT hasn't been significantly slowed in their duties. About five "on-call" vehicles that are constantly out on the road were spared the blaze and they also have two decontamination trucks that had extra space where SRT could put their equipment that would otherwise go on the totaled vehicles.
"(Those other trucks) are completely operational, but (the shortage of vehicles) is a concern, and hopefully Fiscal Court approves those bids," said Baker. "Once they do, I can take immediate possession of the command truck, but it will probably take two or three more months (to get everything ready) once we get it in."
The community has been great to SRT, said Baker, and the team has continued being great for the community, chalking up about 660 runs since the beginning of the year despite the setback. They were also able to hold a multi-agency training exercise last month.
He isn't sure how much longer they'll park at the RECC building — "I told them, 'Just let us stay as long as you can. If you need the space, we'll find another spot,'" said Baker. — but for now, SRT is doing what is always does: overcoming the most difficult situations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.