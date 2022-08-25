Following a fortnight of confusion due to a paperwork error, the Pulaski County Fiscal Court and Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team (SRT) have successfully resolved the problem.
The error had caused some conflict in the last meeting once it had been discovered.
Following a 2021 fire, SRT has been working to replace lost equipment. Chief Doug Baker bought and installed radio equipment before putting in a purchase order — a big ‘no-no’ based on State regulations.
“The problem with them was, it came to my attention that these items had already been purchased, and had already been installed before a purchase order was requested,” said Treasurer Joan Isaacs during last meeting. “That is not how we do business, especially to the tune of $37,000.”
Despite a momentarily heated discussion, the court agreed Baker’s mistake was inadvertent and made in good faith, but they still needed to find a way to resolve the issue without coming into conflict with the State.
Assistant County Attorney Chasiti Ross filled in for County Attorney Martin Hatfield on Tuesday and briefed the court on appropriate action. Hatfield could not make the meeting because of a duty he had as an advisor for the Prosecutorial Advisory Council. Ross relayed Hatfield’s findings to the court.
“Basically it was a pretty simple discussion,” said Ross. “It’s already been done at this point. There’s nothing that he believed would be illegal [about] paying this. We are going to take a hit on the audit. I understand, that’s going to happen no matter what. So I think it’s just the court’s decision whether they want to vote to pay it or vote not to pay it.”
The court voted to pay for the equipment unanimously.
In an interview following the meeting, Hatfield further explained the situation.
“The equipment’s already been installed,” said Hatfield. “You really can’t go take it out and send it back to the company. So, fiscal court basically has two options: they can either vote to pay for it with a subsequently requested P.O. [purchase order], or they can vote not to pay for it. Auditor’s not going to like it, but it is what it is.”
Hatfield explained that, were the court not to pay for the equipment, SRT would have to find a way to reimburse the money themselves.
“Getting a purchase order is kind of a technicality, but by the same token, that’s the way county business is done,” Hatfield said. “Any money spent through the county treasury should be done by way of a purchase order before anything’s purchased.”
Hatfield chalked up the gaffe to “red tape” and how easy it is for a human being to make mistakes.
“Obviously the equipment needed to be installed for the safety and security of our community. It’s just a glitch in the way it was handled,” said Hatfield “It’s just one of those situations where the tail got ahead of the dog, I guess.”
Hatfield claimed there would likely be no major consequences for the mistake and would just be “a sentence in the auditor’s report.” He underlined how minor he felt Baker’s mistake was.
“You don’t expect the SRT people and the EMT people and those folks to know all about county P.O.’s and that sort of thing, because they typically don’t have to deal with that,” said Hatfield. “I don’t think there was any attention on anybody’s part to avoid the rules. I think it’s just one of those things that kind of got lost in the shuffle in an effort to get everything put back together as quickly as possible.”
“Despite people’s best intentions, sometimes things just slip through the cracks,” he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.