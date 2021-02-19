In the midst of a week's worth of snow and ice, for some, it might have felt like a superhuman effort was needed to get out.
And while there are no comic book superpowers out there, there are still heroes in this community, willing to help — and they've done it a lot during the current winter weather event.
The Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad and the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team (SRT) both have been busy helping those shut in by treacherous conditions get what they need to stay healthy and alive.
"We've had five trucks on the road pretty much 24/7 since this thing started," said SRT Chief Doug Baker. "We're running dialysis, transferring medical personnel, making medicine deliveries — anything that needs to be done."
Indeed, there is no sleeping on this job. Rescue Squad Captain Keith Price said he's got team members staying at their building "around the clock, 24 hours" taking calls.
Calls are routed through and coordinated by the county's EOC (Emergency Operations Center), giving the assisting agencies the information that they need.
So far, Rescue Squad has made 200 runs during this winter weather event and SRT about 150.
Baker said that they've been doing dialysis transports the most, which are pressing medical situations that need to keep a regular schedule for many individuals.
"I've gotta brag on (EOC's) dispatcher people, they're coordinating it, stating what time (patients) need to be at the dialysis center," said Baker. "We'll go to their house, pick them up, drop them off at the dialysis center. They've usually got a pretty good idea of when they'll be done, so we pick them up and bring them back home."
Added Price, "Some of those start at 5:30 in the morning, some of them run late at night up until time they close. There have been a lot of dialysis patients."
They've also taken people to get groceries, picked up and delivered medicine for those who can't get out, and helped essential personnel get to their jobs.
"We've done a lot of welfare checks on people who can't get a hold of their relatives," said Baker. "We've actually made transfers of medical personnel in four counties — people who live here and need to go to work in Rockcastle or Russell Springs or places like that, or we bring some here who live out of the county."
What makes these agencies better able to reach locations trapped by bad weather? It's their equipment. Four-wheel drive vehicle, off-road four-wheelers, even a side-by-side six-wheeler of which Price is particularly proud.
"It can go just about anywhere," he said. "Four wheels in the back, two in the front. ... We've had it available for runs off road that no one can get to. It has a stokes basket that can carry a patient. We use it a lot for rescues in the woods."
Plus, the squad's drivers have plenty of training and experience in bad conditions.
"We've done it for years and years," said Price. "This is not our first rodeo."
While main roads in Pulaski County have largely been cleared, "outlying areas of the county are almost impassable," said Baker. He mentioned the Camp Victory Road and Garland Bend Road areas as two that were "still horrible." But even on busy Ky. 80 near Meece Middle School, Baker encountered dangerous black ice during a 4 a.m. run to Rockcastle County early Friday morning.
"Those county roads out in the rural areas are still a mess," he said. "Trees are fallen. We've done this every time we have a big snow, we're used to it, but it gets tiring after a while."
Fortunately, those these agencies serve have stepped up and helped ease the burden of that tiring job.
"The community has really showed their support," he said. "Different people have brought in food, different restaurants. The community has really been behind us."
He also thanked fire fighters from all over the county for their efforts helping out, noting what SRT and Rescue Squad wouldn't be possible without those men and women.
"We're all volunteers, but everybody pulled together," said Price. "(It's about) looking out for your neighbor."
