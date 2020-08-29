A problem with no. 2 at General Burnside Island meant calling out the county's no. 1 option for dealing with messy situations.
The Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team was called out Friday to the southern Pulaski recreational venue to deal with an abandoned trailer that was leaking sewage.
The owners of the trailer weren't known to SRT Chief Doug Baker, but it was at the park, which called his team due to the leak. SRT covered the mess and contained it; the clean-up would be left to another environmental outfit.
"It looked like a fairly decent camper," said Baker, "but it was abandoned."
The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. Friday evening.
Baker said a release had apparently broken, causing the waste to spill out on the ground.
Because of potential hazards, Baker noted that there were some ways a waste spill like this was more dangerous for his team than the fuel leaks they more commonly deal with.
"You have to take more precautions," he said. "It's like the precautions you'd take for COVID-19 calls."
