With the Somerset Veterans Memorial Park opening soon, SPEDA (Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority) has shifted its community fundraising efforts to supporting another initiative that honors first responders and military heroes.
SPEDA and the Somerset-Pulaski Special Response is asking for contributions for the repurposed SRT 9/11 Memorial, which features a steel I-beam from the fallen World Trade Center Twin Towers.
First & Farmers National Bank has joined the effort as the title sponsor. G & L Refrigeration Inc. (Jeff and Phyllis Kidd) and Angela’s Personal Touch (Jason and Angela Watson) have each sponsored a black granite column measuring 11 feet tall and 17 inches square, a proportional size to the Twin Towers when they stood in New York City. The columns will hold a piece of the north tower I-beam weighing 3,000 pounds between them.
The following sponsorship levels are available:
Gold Sponsor — $1,000
Silver Sponsor — $500
Bronze Sponsor — $250
All donors will be recognized on-site with a bronze placard. A second bronze placard will tell the story of the gifted steel. A time capsule will also be placed on site with various special response service and military items.
The SPEDA Community Foundation is a certified non-profit 501(c)3 organization, and all donations are tax-deductible. Learn more about the project and make a donation by calling (606) 425-5409, e-mailing jessica@speda.org or visiting SPEDA's website.
