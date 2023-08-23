A man who pleaded guilty in May to several counts of possessing child pornography was officially sentenced to 10 years in prison.
James Joseph Stagg, 43, of Somerset, was sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of Possession or Viewing a Sexual Performance by a Minor.
Stagg was facing a total of 52 counts – 35 counts of Possessing Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor Under 12, and 17 counts of Distribution of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor Under 12.
Through the deal with the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office, Stagg pleaded guilty to two counts of the possession charge, with all 35 possession counts merged into those two counts.
The Commonwealth agreed to drop the remaining charges.
Stagg was first charged in October 2021 after an investigation by the Kentucky State Police’s Electronic Crime Branch.
Documents indicate that KSP received a tip about Stagg, and stated that through an investigation, the department determined that Stagg had distributed sexually explicit images online.
KSP found executed a search warrant at his residence, and during that search, KSP seized equipment it says was used to facilitate the crime. That equipment was taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.
According to Commonwealth’s Attorney David Dalton, multiple images were recovered during that search, and said that Stagg admitted under questioning that he had sought out the images.
In addition to his prison sentence, Stagg will be a life-long registrant on the Sex Offender Registry.
