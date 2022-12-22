Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 to 35 degrees below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, a brief period of high snowfall rates and blowing snow is expected following an arctic cold front, leaving behind one to two inches of snow accumulations for most places. Winds with the front will gust as high as 40 mph, and between 30 and 40 mph for much of the day on Friday. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 1 AM to 4 PM EST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on very slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The wind and quick drop in temperatures could lead to isolated power outages. With the front's passage, expect a period of visibility reduced to below a mile in snow and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, leaving as little exposed skin as possible. Take precautions to protect exposed water pipes from freezing. Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&