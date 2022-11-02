“I’ve got a pretty fun job, because I get to work with cows, plows, sows, race horses, and Kentucky bourbon.”
That’s what Kentucky’s Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles told the crowd gathered at The Center for Rural Development Tuesday. He noted that in his travels around the world, he’s found that Kentucky is instantly recognizable for three things — bourbon, race horses, and Colonel Sanders of Kentucky Fried Chicken — which means that “Kentucky has a head start when it comes to marketing and selling to the rest of the world. ... They know about Kentucky because of agriculture.”
Quarles, a Scott County native, was the guest speaker at the November Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Quarles was first elected as the state’s Commissioner of Agriculture in 2015, and has also served in the Kentucky House of Representatives; he is currently seeking the Republican nomination for governor in next year’s Primary Election. He wasn’t at the Chamber meeting to talk about his political future, however, but the subject that has put him in that position — Kentucky’s rich heritage of agriculture.
And there’s a lot to be proud of — starting with the famed “Kentucky Proud” label for goods produced here in the Commonwealth, an “economic development tool,” as he called it. He noted that Kentucky, a state once heavy in tobacco farmers, removed that top crop from its economy, and farm cash receipts actually went up — “We did it by growing, because agriculture in Kentucky is diversified, it’s strong, and it’s the economic driver in our rural counties,” he said.
“Statewide, agriculture is the second-largest employer in our state,” noted Quarles. “There’s only one industry that’s bigger than us, and that’s manufacturing. A quarter of a million people call agriculture their occupation every single day. That’s 76,000 farms, and we bring in an economic impact of $45 billion, easily 20 percent of the entire state’s GDP.”
Quarles also praised agricultural development in Pulaski County, which he said is home to more than 1,700 farms over 226,000 acres, bringing in $55 million in cash receipts — as well as a number of successful related businesses. He pointed out operations like Prairie Farms, AppHarvest, Continental Refinery and their soybean processing, and Horse Soldier Bourbon, bringing one of the state’s signature products to Pulaski County.
Moreover, the Kentucky farmer stood tall during the worst of the COVID era, as Kentucky’s food supply was impacted and store shelves saw shortages normally unheard of in America. He said that tobacco settlement money was used to invest in Kentucky meat processors to help solve that problem, a “strategic investment,” as Quarles put it, and the state doubled down on its biggest buyer of food in every county, public schools, working with education officials to help Kentucky farmers get onto the school lunchroom menu.
“Ten years ago, only about 10 percent of our public schools had locally sourced food on their school lunch,” he said. “Today, 80 percent of all public schools in Kentucky have at least some Kentucky Proud locally grown, locally sourced food (on that menu).”
Added Quarles, “As the economy was shut down, people had to transition to learn at home, or work from home, or they may have lost their jobs, the Kentucky farmers got out into the field and fed a hungry state and a hungry nation. Our farmers did not take a single telecommute day — you can’t Zoom it in on the farm — and they’re the ones that really give me inspiration in my job right now because they’re hard-working individuals.”
The average distance that food travels from a farmer’s gate to one’s dinner plate, said Quarles, is 1,500 miles; doubling down on local agriculture could shorten that distance considerably, he noted, and that includes making sure the farmer’s market is “not something that’s just a novelty on a Saturday morning but something that we consistently invest in.”
It’s not all great news for the Kentucky farmer, however; supply-chain issues and inflation hit hard, as they do in so many areas. With diesel fuel up around $5-$7 a gallon, and almost every product Americans consume carried at some point by semi-truck, those high fuel prices are passed on to the consumer, noted Quarles.
Another major problem is workforce development — and getting young people interested in working on the farm.
“It is time to stop paying people to sit at home and watch Netflix; we’ve got to get people back to the workplace,” said Quarles. “It is especially hard for agriculture, because you have to convince and recruit folks to want to work with their hands. So we need to make sure that we expose our students at the middle school, high school-age (to) vocational trades of welding, HVAC, plumbing, so that we can make sure we have enough Kentuckians entering the workforce to fill these jobs.”
Added Quarles of the challenges faced by farmers, “It’s not just food, it’s a national security interest right now. You’ve got to be able to feed the populace to make sure we have law and order as well.”
He also mentioned that the average age of farmers in Kentucky is 62, and that it’s estimated that a third of farmers in the state don’t have a succession plan.
“They do not know who’s going to take over the family farm after they leave, whether it’s children deciding not to come back to the farm, they can’t find local tenants that are interested as well,” said Quarles. “... If you know somebody or you have someone in your family regardless of age ... make sure that they sit down and talk to an estate planning attorney, talk with their insurance folks, talk with their banking institution as well, because the last thing you want to do is let the government decide how your lifetime of work is going to be divvied up. You’re better off having your own plan for your family, because if not, the government is going to give you one, and chances are, you’re not going to like it. Making the assumption that your kids are going to go on (with what you established) is no plan at all.”
Quarles also noted that due to factors like COVID and inflation, a record number of Kentuckians are going to food banks, many of whom are going there for their first time to get assistance feeding their families; one in seven Kentuckians are food-insecure, he stated, so donating to places like God’s Food Pantry in Somerset is more important than ever. He also talked about his work with the Kentucky Hunger Initiative, bringing together all aspects of food production to see what can be done to help reduce hunger in the state.
“We’ve got to make sure we take care of our brothers and sisters,” said Quarles. “... As the commissioner of agriculture, we want to make sure it’s not just about the production of food, or job creation, but it’s also taking care of those less fortunate, because at the end of the day, we’ve all got to eat, and we’ve all got to support Kentucky agriculture.”
