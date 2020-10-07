Pulaski County’s voting plan for the November 3 General Election has been approved by the State Board of Elections, according to Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett, chair of Pulaski County Board of Elections.
Mark Vaught, Pulaski County election coordinator, said Gov. Andy Beshear “signed off” on the election plan Tuesday morning.
The plan includes 10 Super Precincts for in-person voting on Election Day, two locations for early in-person voting beginning next Tuesday and two Saturday drive-through locations.
Early in-person voting beginning next Tuesday and continuing through November 2 will be at Hal Rogers Fire Training Center and South Kentucky RECC community room (off Parkers Mill Road).
On Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays (Oct. 13-Nov. 2), in-person voting hours at Hal Rogers Regional Fire Training Center and South Kentucky RECC will be from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
On Thursdays (Oct. 15, 22 and 29), in-person voting hours will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Hal Rogers Regional Training Center and South Kentucky RECC.
On Saturdays (Oct. 17, 24 and 31) in-person voting hours at Hal Rogers Regional Fire Training Center and South Kentucky RECC will be between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Drive-through voting will be available at at Grace Baptist Church on Saturday October 24 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and at Rocky Hollow Recreational Center on Saturday October 31 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Super Precincts, open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for in-person voting on Election Day, are:
• Science Hill Elementary gymnasium
• Nancy Elementary gymnasium
• Old Shopville gymnasium
• Southern Middle School gymnasium
• Southwestern High School
• Hal Rogers Regional Fire Training Center
• Senior Citizens Center at Eubank
• Rocky Hollow Recreational Center in the gymnasium.
• Northern Elementary gymnasium
• South Kentucky RECC community room (off Parkers Mill Road).
Pulaski County had 49,201 registered voters as of October 15. Vaught said he expects “in excess of 30,000 voters” to participate in the election.
As of late Monday, 5,016 requests had been received for absentee ballots. Burnett said the vote counting panel for counting absentee ballots is in place and will start counting absentee ballots next week as received.
The county has 48,000 ballots for in-person and absentee voting. Traditional voting places at Pulaski County’s 56 precincts will not be open during the General Elections.
