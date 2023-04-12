President Abraham Lincoln, for whom the Pulaski County Republican Party's annual event of the year is named, took part in some of the nation's most well-remembered campaign stumping — the Lincoln-Douglas debates.
And while nothing said at Wednesday's Lincoln Day Picnic held at Suits-Us Farm will likely gain that level of historic quality, there was plenty of quantity, with a host of candidates for Kentucky governor making their pitches as well as others in down-ticket races.
While Somerset Mayor Alan Keck is only one of a number of major Republican candidates for the Kentucky governor's office, hoping to win the opportunity to take the job away from incumbent Democrat Andy Beshear in November, he was the "home team" candidate on Wednesday, drawing the biggest crowd response with several tables full of all Keck supporters.
"(Somerset has) achieved historic and record progress across so many levels: record business investment, record population growth, record revenue across all sectors without raising taxes, and a sense of community pride that, candidly, I don't think we have found and felt for a long, long time" he said. "I didn't do that; you all helped do it. We unleashed the potential that existed in this community ... That's exactly what I want to do across Kentucky. This is an incredible state. It's full of amazing people who also see what we're capable of."
Keck also touched on the April 10 shooting incident at the Old National Bank in Louisville that killed six people and the need to address mental health issues, as did Daniel Cameron, the Kentucky Attorney General who is also in the governor's race. Exhibiting the good-natured fellowship among each other that all the gubernatorial candidates seemed to share, Cameron playfully talked about following "Reverend Keck" following the local candidates impassioned speech — each candidate had five minutes to make their case — and Cameron lauded the efforts of law enforcement officers at what was a difficult scene.
"I saw brave men and women of our law enforcement community ... and I went up and shook their hands and said, 'Thank you for responding so quickly, so rapidly to a situation that, believe me, could have been a lot worse," said Cameron. "As I looked at those men and women of the law enforcement community, you could see the pain and the heartache on their face. But it reminded me that all across Kentucky, there are brave men and women in our law enforcement community that run toward danger. ... When the notions of 'defund the police' come along and when folks try to disparage and denigrate you all, know that whether it's me or (any of the other gubernatorial candidates present), you've got people in the Republican Party that are going to stand with you."
Mike Harmon is trying to go from the State Auditor's office to the governor's mansion, and he too was at the Lincoln Day Picnic on Wednesday. Known for his folksy demeanor, Harmon was the only candidate to start off with a joke, but was all business when it came to taking that tack that most of the candidates on Wednesday did, pledging to challenge policies by Democrats in general and Gov. Beshear in particular.
"People ask me, 'Now Mike, why in the world are you wanting to run for governor?' I tell them the truth: I'm a Christian, I'm a husband, I'm a father, I'm a grandfather, and I want my kids and my grandkids and, if I'm blessed someday, my great-grandkids to live in a state and a nation where they can accomplish anything — and I mean anything," said Harmon. "Unfortunately, our current governor has put such a focus on fear over freedom. He focused on fear over freedom when he shut down our businesses (as a reaction to COVID, and) the in-person unemployment offices. But most importantly, he focused on fear over freedom when he shut down our churches, tried to tell us how we could worship our lord and savior Jesus Christ, and he sent the state police to enforce. So we need a governor that's going to focus on freedom over fear."
Harmon said that when the Republican Primary was over after May 16, all the other candidates and their supporters needed to "come together" to get Beshear out of office. Local GOP Party Chairman Bill Turpen even had each gubernatorial candidate pledge to support the winner, to which they all agreed.
Ryan Quarles, the state's current Agriculture Commissioner, also took on Beshear, whom he called the "shut-down governor," keeping kids out of schools and shutting down "Main Street" while major chain stores remained open during the initial outbreak of COVID. He also talked about repairing the state's adoption and foster system, addressing the drug problem while giving those dealing with addiction a "second chance" and the need to "stop paying people to sit at home and watch Netflix." But again, the focus on challenging Beshear in November took center stage over any competition between individual Republican candidates for Quarles.
"One family has been in control of our state for 24 years, father and son," he said, referring to former governor Steve Beshear and the current governor. "... Do we want to continue supporting family dynasties in Kentucky? Or do we want to put a farm kid, someone who grew up in a tobacco patch, in the office of governor? ... I'm confident that five weeks from tonight, we all come together so we can support whoever the nominee is, and we should select who has the best chance of beating Andy Beshear (in November)."
Wesley Deters is the running mate of governor candidate Eric Deters — no relation — and she came to the dinner, catered by Chick-fil-A, to represent her ticket, talking a bit about her own background as a college athlete, fashion industry veteran, and city councilor, among other things. But like most candidates on the evening, it was ideological and political opposition that was her focus — and that included longtime Kentucky Republican U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell.
"We believe the election in 2020 was stolen, and that election integrity and transparency is being compromised by cheating politicians. We believe that our federal government has weaponized January 6 against the American people, and our judiciary is politicizing justice against those who pose a threat to their power structure. We stand united against the woke indoctrination of our children in our schools," she said. "... (W)e will fight to take the Republican Party away from the grip of Mitch McConnell and give the party back to the people of Kentucky. If you don't want McConnell to own the governor's office, you need to vote for Eric Deters. If you're like me, you understand that we have a moment of time to course-correct to save Kentucky and our country."
Like Eric Deters, candidate Kelly Craft was not in attendance Wednesday, but her running mate, State Senator Max Wise, did attend. While he talked about Craft, he also talked about some of the efforts made by the Republican-controlled Kentucky Legislature, including Senate Bill 150 which addresses how schools handle gender identity issues.
"We fought for conservative values, and we fought to protect children," said Wise in discussing the bill. "... The woke left is going to say that it was one of the worst hate-filled bills. I was compared to a fascist, as the one who had a face of that bill. ... With that bill, we're empowering parents, and we're going to say there's not going to be a boy's restroom and a girl's restroom and a mixed restroom, there's no question marks. Boys go here and girls go there. That's how God made us, that's how our biological sexes are. ... Kelly has fought for families, she fought when she was President Trump's United Nations ambassador, she stood up to a lot of warlords, and she will continue to do that in this race going forward."
Other candidates to appear included Agriculture Commissioner hopefuls Richard Heath and Jonathan Shell, Auditor candidates Allison Ball and Derek Petteys, Treasurer candidates Andrew Cooperrider, Mark Metcalf, and OJ Oleka, and Secretary of State candidates Michael Adams, Stephen Knipper and Allen Maricle.
While the candidates on Wednesday largely avoided going after each other rather than Democrats, that wasn't always the case with the Secretary of State candidates. Knipper, who ran eight years ago, said he once told former Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes that she had "a huge problem" in that 18 Kentucky counties had more registered voters than citizens; by the end of that campaign in 2015, there were 48 such counties, said Knipper. And with Republican Adams in office over the last three years, "we're up to 83 counties now," he added. "We're not going in the right direction, we're going in the opposite direction."
Following that, Maricle, a former Kentucky State Representative, took issue with Knipper, saying he believed in Ronald Reagan's "11th commandment, thou shalt not speak ill will of another Republican — except for when they lie to you, then they become a Democrat." He produced a campaign document on which he said Knipper claimed that Maricle "authored" a Kentucky statute that concerned executive orders by the governor, and thus gave the position "all of it's power." Maricle responded that the part of the bill that did so was changed after he left office, and that the original bill was not the same. After he stepped off stage, Maricle declared, "Gotcha!"
Adams took a different approach, focusing on his own efforts in office, saying that in 2020, while other secretaries of state elsewhere across the U.S. were "going rogue and not following their election laws," he followed Kentucky's, and worked with legislators to pass an election photo ID law, becoming "the only state to implement photo ID to vote in the pandemic." He also said that under his leadership, Kentucky has taken "307,000-plus inactive voters off our voter rolls."
