Horseshoe pitching has seen better years, but thanks to the work of pitchers across the nation, there’s been some revitalization. The Kentucky State Horse Shoe Tournament took place this weekend with a slew of people just coming to watch people play.
The state tournament was held in Citizen’s Park in Somerset. A small, out of the way park, Citizen’s Park may not be known to some Somerset residents. However, horseshoe pitchers know it well for its nationally sanctioned court.
Eugene “Shorty” Brown heads up horseshoe pitching in Somerset and is the chief distributor for horseshoes in the state of Kentucky. He said the tournament went “very, very well.”
“Everybody was excited to be there. We had people from Louisville, Kentucky, Richmond, Bardstown…” said Brown. “We had a great turnout. Totally, I think we were supposed to have 65 people. I think we had 63… Basically everything turned out great.”
Food was catered by IGA, along with more food brought in covered dishes by participants. Brown said that the summer heat did get to a few players. Thankfully, everyone stayed cool enough to get through.
Several players walked away having upped their standing. Brown was especially pleased that many of the “cadet” pitchers (those aged below 8) walked away with trophies taller than themselves.
“You think they’re not going to comeback?” Brown said. “Yes, they’re going to come back. But we need more of that.”
Brown feels that horse shoes is a dying sport, but was pleased to see some “young blood” injected over the weekend.
Brown noted that many came to the park due to an article published recently by the Commonwealth Journal. He said many attendees were unaware the park even existed and were pleased with the park.
Brown warned that tallying the standings of the tournament was a rigorous process and urged readers to continue to check Kentucky Horseshoe Pitcher’s Association’s website if they’d like to see the standings: https://www.khpahorseshoes.com/.
Brown, however, had an achievement that does not need to be tallied—his hall of fame victory. Brown, after 33 years of pitching, was nominated and inducted into the Horseshoe Hall of Fame.
