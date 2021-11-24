The latest numbers from the State Board of Elections showing a decline in the number voters registered as Democrats has gotten the attention of the Republican Party of Kentucky.
“Kentucky GOP Grows While Democrats Abandon Ship” was the headline on a recent press release put out by the state Republican Leadership.
In the last year, registered Democrats have decreased by 33,568, while the Republican party has grown by 3,705. Extend the view to the past two years – to just before the 2020 election – and Kentucky gained a total of 113,212 Republican registrations, while the Democrats lost 44,719.
What that means is that a state which has traditionally seen more Democratic voters than Republicans now sees the Republicans closing in.
The State Board of Elections numbers for November show Democrats sitting at 1.64 million and Republicans at 1.58 million.
On a county level, the Republican and Democratic parties have lost around the same number of voters over the course of a year – Republicans have 173 fewer while Democrats have 161 fewer.
However, because Pulaski has a larger number of registered Republicans – 35,360 to 10,600 Democrats – it can be argued that the loss of that many Democrats has a much larger effect.
How do local party leaders feel about these numbers? Pulaski Republican Party Chair Bill Turpen and Pulaski Democratic Party Chair Rodney Casada both believe that the changes reflect voters’ attitude toward national-level topics.
“They [Democrat voters] feel like the national Democratic party has gone so radical and so far to the left that people can’t identify with them,” said Republican Turpen. “The people that would like to stay loyal to their party, I think they’re abandoning it because of ‘defund the police.’ … They [leaders] haven’t condemned a lot of those things that you would think, ‘Where is our leadership on this?’ They just haven’t.”
He went on to say that the actions of those who are on the left – particularly those with Antifa and those who are tearing down historical monuments – are upsetting more middle-of-the-road Democrats.
He said he thinks Democrats just don’t want to be identified with the party because of that.
Democrat Casada agreed that the change in numbers is a reflection of national policy. “Even a lot of the conservative Democrats that I know probably haven’t been really pleased with everything that’s been going on on the national level. So I feel like that’s a reflection of what’s going on on the national level more than what’s going on on the state level. I see that most people in our state, if they’re Democrat, they tend to vote that way whereas on the national level, especially in western Kentucky, a lot of them tend to vote Republican because they’re more conservative, more moderate. … People just don’t agree with what’s going on in Washington. On either side, to be perfectly honest.”
And while Casada didn’t ascribe those feelings to any one policy, when asked he acknowledge that it could include anti-police sentiment.
“When you look at the numbers on a local level, I don’t think that’s been an issue. … On the state level, when you’re talking about larger metropolitan areas, there may be some there that have changed. I do think it could be a factor nationwide,” he said.
Turpen also noted that the loss of Democratic voters could be due to purging the voter rolls – either taking off names of those who have not been voting or whether due to those people having passed away.
“I attribute a lot of that to Secretary of State Michael Adams. I think he has done a splendid job in his efforts and work as secretary of state,” Turpen said.
And both said a lot of the change came from voters who were either moving toward a third party – whether it be Independent, Libertarian, Green or the like – but Turpen said the move was for people to switch towards those third parties, while Casada said he felt like many Independents were switching to the Republican side.
Casada said that while the numbers were a concern for his party, he noted that for the time being Democrats still outnumber Republicans. “We have to spin it for a positive,” he laughed.
But Turpen acknowledged that many people may register as a Democrat and keep that designation while never actually voting for a Democrat in the national elections.
On a local level, it’s been at least eight years since Pulaski saw a Democratic candidate, and so far this election cycle there have been no local Democratic candidates file. Pulaski, he notes, is such a stronghold for Republicans that it’s difficult to find viable local Democratic candidates.
Casada notes that like with many things, people can cycle through political leanings.
“What is up goes down, and what’s down will come up,” Casada said. “For years, the Democratic party was up, now the Republican party is up. The American people, including Kentuckians, are never satisfied with whoever is in office. So, therefore, whoever’s in office will have to pay that price, because they’re not going to always do what the people think they need to be doing.
“Right now, the Republicans are up,” Casada continued, “so we’re either going to have to change our way of thinking, how we’re approaching people to get them to vote, or we’ll continue to lose those races. It is an issue for the Democratic party that we need to be more accessible to the people and get our ideals out.”
For his final thoughts, Casada asked the reporter to “tell the people to just give us time. We’re going to be back, and we’re still the party for the people. We want to make sure we treat everybody equally. We feel like that in time people will see that and they’ll come back to the Democratic party.”
