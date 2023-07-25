Mark Metcalf, county attorney for Garrard County and candidate for Kentucky State Treasurer, has successfully beat out the other candidates for the Republican Party nomination. All that stands between him and the position now is the election, and he spoke at the Lake Cumberland Farmer’s Market at the Citizen’s National Bank Pavilion in Somerset to underline his campaign points and shake a few hands.
The event was catered by Subway, and it saw an appearance from Somerset Mayor Alan Keck.
Metcalf’s speech centered around some of his key philosophies. His goal for his campaign centers around ending what he sees as a culture of greed within the state government and his plan to confront his suspicious of Democrat mismanagement of funds.
“Everybody’s got a story of someone who forgot the reason they’re there,” said Metcalf. “First thing to do is set the best example and to work hard. As County Attorney, I’m generally not out of the office before six at night, and I take work home, and I return all my phone calls, and I answer all my texts and emails, and I treat others how I want to be treated myself.”
Ultimately, Metcalf wants to present himself as a man of the people and as someone whose morals outweigh those of his opponents.
“I don’t care who gets the credit. I just want Kentucky to do well,” he said in his speech.
Metcalf held up his tenure as prosecutor as his key experience. He stated he was able to detect sophisticated forms of embezzlement, which is key to ensuring no funds are criminally mismanaged.
Metcalf also points to his experience as a veteran. He said he served in Iraq, as well as Kuwait. He pointed to the Afghanistan withdrawal that the United States public saw as a fiasco and embarrassment for the American military. In Kabul 2011, though, there was far less difficulty in withdrawal, and Metcalf takes partial credit in the strategizing for the withdrawal. He also served diplomatic missions in Ecuador.
Metcalf also sees himself as an outsider. Because he will be a freshman in state politics, he will not have anything he “owes” to senior state politicians and will therefore his political decisions will be unencumbered by colleagues trying to get him to return favors.
“I don’t owe anyone,” he said. “And I intend to be an advocate taxes, an advocate for tax reform. I’m a small government Republican and I intend to use those credentials to advocate for less spending.”
He also plans to “divest state resources from woke corporations who harm Kentucky’s working families.”
What does this mean? Metcalf says it’s all about ensuring money goes to fossil fuels rather than renewable alternatives.
“What you want to do is, you don’t want to say green technology is no good, but what you want to do is you want to use everything that’s working. That includes fossil fuels,” he said.
He claimed that LG&E, the Louisville based energy company, “went green,” and stopped using coal plants.
“They decommissioned the coal plants,” he said. “Wokeism says ‘We’re not going to use fossil-based fuels’ when we have the most abundant, the most efficient, and the most expensive energy sources in the world.”
Coal is responsible for 40% of fossil fuel emissions, but Metcalf claims that “coal is now thirty times cleaner than it was ten years ago.”
Metcalf, though, does not discount the usefulness of green energy.
Solar, touted as the cheapest form of energy, is put to use in Metcalf’s home Garrard County where 400 acres are being used for solar, says Metcalf.
However, Metcalf cited the rolling blackouts issue that Western Kentucky had during 2020’s winter storms. “Green technology” could not keep up when the natural gas pipeline broke. Metcalf’s ultimate goal is to marry the use of green energy with already existing fossil fuels. This way, when one sector fails, the other can pick up the slack.
Metcalf also plans to empower low-income families. He felt that improving their financial literacy would improve their economic standing. He said that with financial literacy, people who cannot afford good housing will be able to buy a home.
He put forward an anecdote of high school students who ran their own in-school credit unions.
“I want students to be able to understand the importance of saving,” he said. “(Our children) don’t know how hard our parents had to work and scrimp and save in order to build the home that they live in. I think it’s important that those lessons get taught.”
His explainers that he gave out during the event said that, as a prosecutor, he “fights to protect our community by prosecuting drug traffickers and drug addiction, illegals on our highways, and violent offenders.”
One thing Metcalf supported to the end of fighting addiction was Senate Bill 90 which, through it’s Behavioral Health Conditional Dismissal Program (BHCDP), sees lower-level offenders, rather than getting jail time, get in treatment facilities for addiction or mental health issues. He said that Garrard County has been a pilot county for three years under BHCDP, and Metcalf hopes it’s adopted in all Kentucky county’s.
“Today, I had two felons. I spent part of my afternoon getting them into rehabs,” said Metcalf. “Now, they’re charged with felonies, but their drug addiction isn’t going to go away just because they’re sitting in jail. So, let’s move them into a rehab whether they’re indicted or not.”
Metcalf praised the guidance of Hal Rogers who helped Metcalf in his burgeoning career. Metcalf worked under Rogers and was able to visit the United Nations building in New York. Part of his experience there was learning the beliefs and goals of the now defunct Soviet Union.
“They were truly communists,” said Metcalf. “In the classic sense, they were followers of Lenin and Marx. They did not tolerate political dissent. They were dedicated to violent overthrow of democracies and the interference of free enterprise… they had a big spying operation.”
Metcalf said his time in New York gave him a “deeper appreciation of what they were doing.”
“They were really smart Russians… or Soviets I should say, who understood English well and wanted to portray themselves as something they were not,” he said. “They were doing what the Chinese do now. They were stealing our intellectual property which was called, then, industrial espionage. They were stealing because they couldn’t innovate on their own. The same is true of the Chinese. Very bright people. No question about that, but they send their children to the U.S. to get educated.”
