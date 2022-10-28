Pulaski Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker is reviewing a motion in the murder case of Samuel L. Baker, while Commonwealth’s Attorney David Dalton says he does not plan to seek the death penalty in the case.
Baker, 23, is facing charges of Murder, first-degree Burglary, second-degree Persistent Felony Offender and being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun. The charges stem from the shooting death of Robert Claunch, 63, at the Nancy home of Baker’s father, Ronald Baker.
Samuel Baker’s attorney, James Cox, filed a motion to dismiss the case, saying that reports from the ballistics tests run by the state lab were giving to him, and in his review of those tests, “there is nothing to connect the gun to the death of Mr. Claunch.”
Cox argued that if there is nothing to indicate that the gun is the murder weapon, then not only would the prosecution have no case, but trying to use that gun as evidence in any trial that may happen would be “prejudicial.”
Dalton, on the other hand, argued that the lab results from the test do indicate that it is the murder weapon, in that ballistics match shell casings from the gun to casings found at the scene of the crime, and that DNA was found on the gun when it was recovered.
Besides, Dalton argued, the prosecution has other circumstantial evidence concerning the case, including a witness who saw Baker holding a firearm.
Whitaker set a hearing for the case on November 18, saying she wanted time to look over the reports herself since both attorneys had such different opinions on what the lab tests indicated.
Meanwhile, Whitaker gave Dalton 10 days to file any motions for aggravating circumstances in the case. Dalton said there are aggravators, but, “I’m not going to put the court through a death penalty case.”
Investigators in the case allege that in March 2021 at around 9:30 p.m. Ronald Baker called Pulaski County 911 to report that his son had shot Claunch.
That shooting happened when Ronald Baker had tried to make his son leave the residence. The father went into his bedroom in hopes that Samuel Baker would leave.
He reported that Claunch told Samuel Baker to leave, then Ronald Baker heard gunshots. When he returned to the kitchen, he found Claunch on the floor. Samuel Baker had fled the scene.
Claunch was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.
Samuel Baker was later located in Casey County by the Casey County Sheriff’s Office. A handgun was located in the vicinity of the arrest.
Samuel Baker remains lodged at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.