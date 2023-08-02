The prep work done before a disaster is often the decider in how successful the response is, so emergency managers of all 120 Kentucky counties need to make sure they are properly trained and ready to go.
Pulaski County’s Director of Emergency Management Don Franklin spent all day on Monday and Tuesday monitoring simulations and sharing tips with emergency response coordinators from a myriad of Kentucky counties to ensure everything runs smoothly should an emergency break out.
Taking place at the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center in Somerset, classes started bright and early at around 8 a.m. each morning for emergency management workers at who came to the training. The classes themselves were overseen by a teacher from Texas A&M. The credit is officially called MGT-346. Texas A&M is one of the seven training consortiums in the United States approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
“Our issues here are predominantly weather-driven,” said Franklin. “Should we have (storms) — like we did in March, as we did in June — there are times where you need to activate the EOC.”
The EOC stands for Emergency Operations Center, and helps rescue and disaster agencies like firefighters, EMS, or the Special Response Team work together to control the response to a disaster and help those who are injured or trapped during such an event.
The training put forth realistic scenarios and had the room cooperate to determine the best course of action. Presenters even stood behind a lectern and gave a mock press briefing on a fictitious category 5 storm that was to soon hit Kentucky.
“And even though they’re fictitious, they’re still based on actual events,” said Franklin. “And so when you’ve got to shelter 70,000 people, where you going to put them? How you going to feed them? Where are you going to put bathrooms? What about showers? What about their pets. And that’s just one aspect.”
The event was a “who’s who” of Kentucky local government officials, including Russell County Judge-Executive Randy Marcum, who attended to ensure he knows how best to deal with situations if something like the tornado incident occurring recently in Western Kentucky re-occured.
“I just wanted to see if there’s anything I could pick up and I could learn,” said Marcum. “In my opinion, with all the stuff that’s happened, it’s not if it will happen, but when.”
Marcum said there was an event in Russell County where straight-line winds knocked down electrical poles and put some folks out of power for 10 days. Marcum said that during this time the 911 system was overwhelmed. Marcum said that when he himself called, he was transferred to Lexington’s 911 center after a 30-minute wait.
“Other counties around us were probably the same way that night,” said Marcum. “I think collectively, if we’re touching other counties, we need to share not only the emergency management sides of things but also our road crews and things like that.”
“This is his first exposure to the EOC,” said Franklin. “He is in fact in the process of establishing their EOC over there. They’ve always had one, but it’s always been kind of a smaller one … he wants to be sure that he has the management people over there who are able to coordinate.”
Sixteen-year Director of Emergency Management for Harlan County David McGill attended the event because similar events were not available anywhere else. He said the training was crucial.
“Most counties only have a couple people (involved in EOC),” he said “A disaster doesn’t stop after one day. It goes for hours, days, weeks … Getting this training is vital. It shows us the things that we need to do to make us better.”
Due to the unpredictable nature of disasters, sometimes just Pulaski County’s emergency response is not enough to control the situation and mutual aid will have to be pulled in from other counties.
“A good example of that is Wolf Creek Dam,” said Franklin. “We have a standing mutual aid agreement that if the dam breaches, our law enforcement and medical personnel and the incident management personnel go down and assess (surrounding counties), because they are certainly going to be overwhelmed. So this is a ‘help-our-neighbors’ kind of thing.”
