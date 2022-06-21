Steve Cornelius named CJ Editor 

Steve Cornelius has been named editor of the Commonwealth Journal.
Cornelius has worked for the Commonwealth Journal newspaper for 21 years, the last 17 years as sports editor. He started at the paper as a news reporter and was promoted to sports editor in 2005.
The 1980 Pulaski County High School graduate has won numerous Kentucky Press Association awards for his photography, sports story writing, sports columns, sports page designs, video story-telling and special section creation.
In his new role, Cornelius will lead the newspaper's newsroom and sports department in day-to-day operations.
"I am very excited about taking on my new challenges as the Commonwealth Journal's editor," Cornelius said. "We have a great staff of journalists and it is our goal to bring our readers the most up-to-date local news. Not only will we be covering stories in the Somerset area, but we will give readers a glimpse of life throughout Pulaski County — from Burnside to Eubank and from Nancy to Shopville."
While his journalism career at the Commonwealth Journal started in 2001, Cornelius started out working for the local newspaper when he was 12 years old as a newspaper carrier — via his three-speed bicycle — in the Green Meadows subdivision.
"Even at an early age, I began to understand how important local news was to our community," Cornelius said. "At the time I was delivering the Commonwealth Journal door-to-door in my own small subdivision, great journalists like Bill Mardis and Ken Shmidheiser were putting great informative text on the pages. Many years later, I was fortunate enough to learn the business from these same great men."
Before coming to the Commonwealth Journal, Cornelius spent over 15 years as a professional photographer.
"When they say 'A picture is worth a thousand words,' I like to add to that 'A great picture tells the story without words,'" Cornelius said. "My goal is to present life in the local area with great pictures. In Pulaski County, we all celebrate a lot of the same joys and we all struggle with some of the same issues. As a newspaper team, we hope to present those joys and struggles through informative stories and poignant photography."
Cornelius said the primary goal is to fill the daily Commonwealth Journal with a plethora of local content along with a sampling of the top state and national news events. "We want to bring Pulaski County's everyday life activities to center stage with feature photos and stories," Cornelius said. "I feel everyone in this county has a great story to tell about their lives or events in their lives. We want to record those stories, and share those stories with the rest of their neighbors in the county.”
Publisher Mark Walker said, “Steve will bring a great deal of experience and knowledge of the community to the roll of editor. I look forward to working with him as he takes on this new challenge.”
Steve Cornelius and his wife Susan Wheeldon Cornelius live in the Somerset downtown area.
If you have a story idea or newsworthy information, contact Steve Cornelius at scornelius@somerset-kentucky.com or call at 606-678-8191 ext. 136.
