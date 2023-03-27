As he gave his Sunday sermon in the church’s parking lot, Cornerstone Baptist Church Pastor Jamie Taylor looked upon his congregation with a burnt-out church structure off in the distant background. The local Baptist church, located on 512 Ogden Street, suffered a devastating structure fire on Thursday rendering the edifice uninhabitable.
“There was times it was kind of emotional for everyone and I was emotional at times,” Taylor admitted. “It was emotional when some people first got here, because they hadn’t actually seen the church firsthand. It was kind of a little emotional for me at the beginning when I started seeing other people get emotional about the (damaged) building. It’s one of the things, I know that as the pastor, I had to put my emotions aside and be there for others.”
Despite the local congregation’s despair of their loss their building of worship, Pastor Taylor preached about looking past their hardships and continue their work of sharing the Gospel.
“The message was out of Corinthians 2:4,” Taylor stated. “In the scripture it says that we’re not to lose heart and that we have a ministry. This is the ministry that we’ve been dealt at the moment and so we’re going use it as a ministry opportunity. We’re not going to let it discourage us from what God has called us.
“The scriptures tell us not not to lose heart,” Taylor explained. “It’s easy to lose heart during these times, but in that same message it goes on and talks about we’re still to share the gospel, and if we’re not sharing the Gospel then we’re hiding it from those that are lost.”
Pastor Taylor’s sermon was more than just words. After losing their church to a horrific fire just three days prior, the Cornerstone Baptist congregation shared the Gospel during the toughest of times.
“Our goal as a church is to still still share the Gospel, and that’s what we did Sunday evening,” Taylor stated. “We already had an outreach event planned Sunday afternoon to serve meals to the homeless and people in need in our community. We originally planned a soup dinner, and we couldn’t have that. So we just bought 50 pizzas and handed them out to people in downtown Somerset on Sunday afternoon.”
And while the Cornerstone Baptist Church congregation of nearly 100 members have no future plans of ever slowing down their great benevolent work in the local community, they do not have any concrete plans on where they plan to hold worship services this coming Sunday.
“I told our congregation at anytime anything happens in life, you really got two choices you can make,” Taylor said “You can get down and out and have a pity party, or you can pick yourself up and always look for the blessings that can come out of it. That’s what we’ve decided we’re going do as church. We’re not going to let this discourage us or deter us from what the plans are that God has called us to do.
“Next Sunday we’re hoping to be in a facility. We’ve looked at several locations today,” Taylor added. “Ideally we’re trying to find somewhere that would accommodate our soup kitchen and our school group, and that may not be feasible. We may not be able to find somewhere to accommodate everybody at this time, but we’re hoping by Sunday to be inside somewhere. I don’t know exactly where that will be yet, but by Sunday we do plan on having indoor service somewhere.”
