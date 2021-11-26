FILE - Black Friday shoppers wait in line to enter an electronics store that opened at 5 a.m. in the Dallas suburb in Frisco, Texas, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Retailers are expected to usher in the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, with bigger crowds than last year in a closer step toward normalcy. But the fallout from the pandemic continues to weigh on businesses and shoppers' minds. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)