While the most recent damaging storm system to cut across the U.S. caused devastation elsewhere, Pulaski County was spared the chaos that it saw early in March.
High winds a month ago caused massive power outages, downed trees, and complications that lasted for days afterward. But even though the storms that started late Friday and went into the early Saturday hours brought fierce winds, there wasn't much damage across the area to show for it.
And that's even considering the fact that around 3 a.m., areas to the south and east of Pulaski — including Wayne, McCreary and Laurel Counties — were under a tornado warning.
"I don't know of any (major damage reports), really," said Pulaski County Public Safety Director Stacy Halcomb on Saturday afternoon. He mentioned hearing of a power line down on West Ky. 80 earlier in the day, but "they got that fixed pretty quick."
That doesn't mean the day was entirely without incident. Halcomb said that in the early hours about 2 a.m., there was a structure fire in Faubush at an abandoned house.
And on Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m., in downtown Somerset, a large portion of a tree fell on the roof of local attorney Robert Norfleet on Vortex Corner.
"Right now, we're just riding it out, to wait and see," said Halcomb on Saturday afternoon. "It's gusting pretty good."
According to meteorologist Jon Pelton with the National Weather Service Office in Jackson, Ky., they received a "couple of reports" of trees down in the Nancy area and closer to Somerset from the nocturnal storms.
"Probably the more widespread gusts, for most people, are occurring (Saturday)," he said. "... From everything we received so far (about the late night storms), there were a couple of area that maybe saw some small hail too, but a lot of it was just some heavy rain rates and strong wind gusts and a few trees down scattered around a few locations."
A wind gust recorded Saturday at the local airport was at 51 miles per hour, which is in line with what forecasts had predicted.
Nationally, the storms did much more damage. The Associated Press reported that possibly dozens of tornadoes killed at least 18 people in small towns and big cities across the south and midwest, tearing a path through the Arkansas capital, collapsing the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois, and stunning people throughout the region Saturday with the damage’s scope.
Confirmed or suspected tornadoes were in at least seven states. The dead included seven in one Tennessee county, four in the small town of Wynne, Arkansas, and three in Sullivan, Indiana, according to the Associated Press.
As for the week ahead, Pelton said there is a system coming in that's being watched that could bring thunderstorms with strong wind gusts, toward Wednesday.
"The forecast is a little bit more confident west of (Pulaski), Tuesday or Tuesday night, more toward the Mississippi Valley, far western Kentucky, and parts of central Kentucky," said Pelton. "There's some question on the timing, depending on how that comes through. ... It looks like it might be a little warmer with that system, so we certainly couldn't rule out some strong or locally severe storms depending on how everything comes together."
