A tornado touches down near Moundville in Hale County, Ala., Wednesday, March 17, 2021, causing damage to homes and downing trees. A wave of storms is pounding the Deep South, leaving a trail of splintered trees and damaged buildings. And forecasters said still more severe weather was on the way Wednesday with the potential for massive tornadoes, downpours and hail the size of tennis balls. (Gary Cosby Jr.,/The Tuscaloosa News via AP)