Spring officially arrives this weekend, and Readers to Leaders is giving families a way to celebrate by debuting the newest Story Book Trail – this time at Firebrook Park.
Next Sunday (March 27), the 2020 Leadership Lake Cumberland Class will hold a ribbon cutting for its newest trail, coinciding with Firebrook Park’s second annual Kite Fest.
It will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the park, which is located behind the Firebrook fire station on Ferry Road.
The Story Book Trail is an easy-to-navigate course in which plaques have been spaced out along the way.
Those plaques contain pages of a children’s book that kids can read along the way.
For Firebrook’s trail, the first book featured is “Hey There, Little Dreamer,” written by local author Heidi Greer.
Some folks may know Greer better as being a singer, songwriter and one half of musical duo Heidi and Ryan.
The book’s illustrator is local artist Victoria Smith.
Greer is scheduled to be on hand during Sunday’s event, according to Readers to Leaders Story Book Trail organizer Jessica Carlton.
This will be the third trail opened for the group, with trails already opened at Eubank Park and Cole Park in Burnside. However, the new trail is the first which is named in memory of someone.
The trail will be called the Wanda Bolze Memorial Readers to Leaders Trail, in honor of the late educator Wanda Bolze.
Bolze was a longtime faculty member at Somerset Community College, teaching business and IT classes. She was also a lifelong reader and “derived great pleasure from reading,” according to the biography provided by Readers to Leaders.
She passed away of pancreatic cancer in 2006 at the age of 52.
“She was a mentor for many, many women in Pulaski County,” Carlton said. SCC hosts a book sale every year in her memory to raise funds for her memorial foundation, which provides a scholarship to a female student with a sophomore standing.
The plaques for the Story Book Trail are created by the students of the Area Technology Center, while the pages of the book were printed by Modern Signs and Graphics.
In addition to the ribbon cutting and kite flying, the event will see food provided by the Mac Chaos food truck from noon until 6 p.m., and will also feature inflatables, Carlton said.
“It’s just going to be a fun day. We try to target all of these towards kids,” Carlton said.
She added that the organization is looking at installing the rest of their planned trails this year, with dates yet to be determined.
Other trails are planned for White Lily Park, Shopville Park, Woodstock Park and Rocky Hollow.
“The outpouring from the community and the support has been amazing,” Carlton said. “Our intent at the beginning was to provide four books for each park, to change them out with each season. But we have actually raised enough money that we will be able to provide even more books.”
