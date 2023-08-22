Anyone have a spare tuba lying around? If so, get Tara Baxley on the horn and let her know.
Baxley is the new music teacher at Somerset Christian School and is on a mission to bring to the faith-based private non-profit school something it hasn't had before: a pep band, for students to have fun with music and support their classmates at athletic events.
An Ohio native who has lived in the area for about 15 years now, Baxley is "brand-new to the school," having been hired this year, and will be teaching more general music-based classes.
"We've been familiar with the school; my daughter has played some sports through JV, and when we got here, I just thought the school needed a pep band," she said. "We don't have band classes set up for this year. I'm hoping to get a pep band up and running. At least get some interest, and start getting some lessons and practices in. Hopefully we can be ready by this season, but if not, hopefully by next season."
Students who play things like the guitar and drums aren't necessarily uncommon at SCS, where praise band ensembles have been a part of things for a long time, but Baxley noted she isn't sure what kind of experience students have with instruments beyond that. Band has not been something SCS students have had offered to them up to this point, as Baxley understood things.
The pep band would play at ballgames and pep rallies, "any chance we can get," she said.
"There will be different types of drums. We'll use a typical marching band drum line, like snare drums, bass drums, quad drums," said Baxley. "We'll also explore more into woodwinds and brass instruments and expand the percussion. We'll be able to offer that to more people who are interested."
Since this is a band-new program and SCS isn't state-funded, finding the money to supply the students with instruments even just as an introduction isn't easy.
"If they've only ever gone to the Christian school, they might not even be aware of what a pep band is and what it does, or what a trumpet sounds like," said Baxley. "So I'd like to have some instruments to do demonstrations, let them touch it, let them hear it, and kind of foster that interest at a younger age, but also teach the lessons as they get older to learn how to play for the pep band."
So Baxley has put out a call for used instruments — "and anything else that anybody feels that we need, I'm open to it; we're starting from scratch."
For people who may have a band instrument still in their possession that isn't being used, Baxley can make use of it. Donations are greatly appreciated, but she noted in a post on Facebook that it might be possible to work out a fair price for instruments in good and used conditions.
She's already been able to obtain a number of instruments so far. She's got a couple flutes and clarinets, a trombone, a trumpet, some drums and other items — "I've been really overwhelmed by the support," she said. She's picked up five and has made arrangements to get about six more.
"I feel like (we could use) as many as we could get," said Baxley. She noted that in particular, they could still use a tuba, a French horn, more trumpets, and a set of quad drums.
Those interested in donating instruments can bring them by the school — located at 815 Grand Central Boulevard — or message Tara Baxley on Facebook.
"If they can't bring it to the school, I'll make arrangements to get it if I need to," said Baxley.
Having access to instruments and learning to play in a school band will be a truly noteworthy addition to the educational experience at Somerset Christian School, noted Baxley, and anything people can do to help that cause would be music to her ears.
"To me, I just feel like God is the creator of music. It's in our lives, it's part of our world, it affects us emotionally on just about every level you can think about," said Baxley. "There's been studies that show what it can do for your academic and your emotional development. And also, it's fun. You bring that band into a ballgame, it gets the crowd excited, it makes the players more excited. It brings a unity (to the school). It's something in your memories. It brightens the whole school experience."
