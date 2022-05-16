Despite locals having the opportunity to vote the week before Election Day, officials are still expecting a strong Tuesday turnout at the polls.
According to Mark Vaught, Pulaski County Election Coordinator, there were 1,386 early ballots cast on Saturday to bring the total of early votes for a total 4,163. The election law passed by the General Assembly this year allowed early voting with no excuse to take place the Thursday, Friday and Saturday the week before Election Day.
Election Day is now here, however, and Vaught is expecting many thousands more voters to come out in more traditional fashion.
“Probably 8,000-9,000, I’m expecting that,” he said. “I’m just a third through (the total number of expected votes). I’m expecting (around) 13,000 total. I’m expecting 9,000 (on Election Day).”
County Clerk Linda Burnett also expects strong Tuesday voting numbers.
“Most people have told me they want to be old-fashioned, they want to do it the old way,” said Burnett. “I think our poll workers are ready.”
Specifically, Vaught predicts over 12,000 Republican votes, 1,000 to 1,500 Democrats, and 500 non-partisans.
“We’ve got some hot races,” said Vaught. “We’ve got the sheriff’s and the (county) clerk’s races, which are both hot. But we also don’t have a First District Magistrate (race), so that may take it down a notch. I don’t know.”
Of course, a variety of factors affect the ultimate voting totals — including age and demographics. Vaught observed that many consistent voters over the years have been elderly, and a number of them have passed away over the last couple of years. Younger voters have proven to be harder to bring to the polls.
“Thirty-three percent of (registered voters) have only voted one time or less in the last 10 election cycles,” he noted. “Nobody gets out and votes.”
The problem that arose last week has been fixed, according to Burnett. The C104 precinct (Som 4B Meece Middle) had 1,539 voters total; 1,526 are eligible to vote in City of Somerset races. However, on the state level, all of the precinct’s voters got labeled as county voters.
“Once we found out what the problem was,” it was addressed and corrected, she noted. “Of course, once those people cast their ballots, we can’t go back in and change them. So that’s why we’ve always stressed to the poll workers and the voters, if you don’t think something’s right, ask first.”
Burnett added that not many people had voted before the problem was found, and fortunately a couple of voters in that precinct had called attention to it so that it could be rectified.
Other than that situation, Burnett reported no major problems anywhere else in the voting process leading up to Election Day.
There are a number of notable changes this year from past years, in addition to the early voting. There are three main voting centers in the county —Hal Rogers Regional Fire Training Center, the Rocky Hollow gym or the South Kentucky RECC Community Room – places where anyone in the county can vote. There are also four places that are called Combined Precincts – the Nancy Elementary Gym, the Science Hill Elementary gym, the Shopville School and Oak Hill Baptist Church.
All precincts in the county have been combined into those seven voting places. In other words, voters who were used to voting in one of the dozens of precincts around Pulaski now have to visit either the Combined Precinct for their area or one of the Voting Centers.
Burnett said she’s heard mixed feedback on the new way of doing things.
“Some people like it and some people don’t,” said Burnett. “You know how people are with change.”
However positive they proves for the voters, the changes have been effective for election officials.
“It’s a whole lot better than traveling 300 miles ... one trip, from one end of the county, all four directions, delivering voting equipment,” she noted. “You’ve got 56 pieces of equipment, vs. about a fourth of that now.”
She added, “I think this has been a good move. It’s just that we’re going to have to get the system down, how it needs to be set up, and be consistent with it, whatever we do. If you’re putting out seven voting centers this time, then I feel like in November there needs to be seven, the same ones.”
