April showers brought May car enthusiasts out in droves, or at least made them appreciate May’s near-perfect weather a little bit more.
“It’s good to be back,” said Somernites Cruise team member Mark Hansford as he manned his post Saturday at the May Somernites show.
Sprits were much higher than for the April show, in which the rainy weather was responsible for a record low turnout of around 75 cars.
For this show, however, Hansford said that as of 3 p.m. about 800 cars had turned up. More cars were streaming into the show even at that point.
Hansford also seemed pleased with the crowd.
“It’s a pretty nice turn out, but good weather and everything opening back up will do that,” he said.
Hansford was referring to the easing of economic restrictions around Kentucky at the end of the community’s 14-month battle with COVID-19.
Hansford said he hoped that we’ve seen the end of the pandemic, and pointed out one of Somernite’s newest attendees – the Lake Cumberland District Health Department’s mobile vaccination unit.
Pulaski County Health Department nursing supervisor Norma Trull and senior support service associate Deana Osborne said that as of 3 p.m. 20 Somernites visitors had taken advantage of the on-site vaccination clinic. “Hopefully we’ll do more,” Trull said.
Of course, most visitors to Somernites were happy to be strolling in the sunshine, looking at a few shiny cars. That includes the main attraction, Mopar Mania.
A bevvy of Chrysler-built vehicles lined South Main Street, including Challengers, Chargers and Jeeps.
Visitors also got a chance to see one of Somernite’s newest displays – the memorial wall.
Hansford said that family members of Jeff Girdler had been on hand early Saturday for the (second) unveiling of the memorial display. The intended unveiling in May had, similar to the show itself, a disappointing beginning.
Girdler is among those who have served Somernites in some capacity who have passed away. Girdler, a retired Somerset Police officer and founding member of Somernites Cruise, passed away February 16.
Other names and faces memorialized by Somernites are Robert Lipke, Bob Rowe, Pepper Pulley, Janie Denney, Linda Denney, Tom Walther, Jack Randolph and Valerie Calhoun.
