The Triple Bag Challenge returns this October, and area students can earn the chance to win $500 while helping to clean up their community.
The Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) Triple Bag Challenge kicks off Oct. 10 — a week-long contest held every spring and fall for all elementary through high school students living in Somerset and Pulaski County. The Triple Bag Challenge encourages good environmental stewardship by rewarding cleanup efforts.
Students who pick up three bags of trash from roadways in the community receive a chance to win one of several prizes — including $500 cash, gift cards, gas cards, and SomerSplash Waterpark passes.
“Since launching the Triple Bag Challenge in 2019, we’ve seen incredible dedication from students of all ages in keeping Somerset and Pulaski County beautiful,” Girdler said. “It has been wonderful to see these young people take ownership of their community and demonstrate such a strong work ethic in protecting the environment.”
The Triple Bag Challenge is one of several cleanup efforts in the community throughout the year, including the U.S. Corps of Engineers Friends of Lake Cumberland Cleanup, Eastern Kentucky PRIDE’s Spring Clean Sweep, and the newest addition — Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce’s Operation Beautification. Girdler said SPEDA is proud to be a partner of Operation Beautification, which included nearly 300 volunteers representing 16 organizations who collected 536 bags of trash this spring.
“Because tourism is our No. 1 industry, it is vital that we do everything we can to ensure visitors’ first impression of our community is a good one, and having clean roadways is a huge component of that,” Girdler said. “I have loved seeing the growth in these efforts with new programs, and I appreciate the collaboration from the Chamber on encouraging our students, families and business community to get involved.”
To participate in the fall Triple Bag Challenge, students must first register with SPEDA by calling (606) 425-5409 or e-mailing jessica@speda.org. They are then asked to pick up three bags of trash from any roadway in the community and post before-and-after photos of their cleanup efforts on Facebook and/or Instagram using #spctriplesweep.
Girdler stressed the importance of students and parents registering with SPEDA, because only those who sign the necessary paperwork will be eligible for prizes. He also stressed making sure privacy settings on all Triple Bag Challenge social media posts are set to public, as that is the only way SPEDA will be able to see those photos and count their participation.
“The Triple Bag Challenge is a simple way for students to keep our community beautiful while earning the chance to be rewarded for their efforts,” Girdler said. “Not only do we want visitors to love this community and return time and time again, we want our young people to be proud of the place they call home and return here to live, work and play. And we want them to forever remember the importance of caring for their environment.”
