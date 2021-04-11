Ebele Azikiwe, 12, poses for a photo with her mother, Rume Joy Azikiwe-Oyeyemi, in Cherry Hill, N.J., Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Ebele testified in October at state Assembly hearing, lending her support to legislation requiring New Jersey's school districts to add diversity to curriculums. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed the bill into law. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)