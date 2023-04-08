Back in the middle part of the 20th century, men’s clothing stores in downtown Somerset were fashionable places to go to dress one’s self. Familiar names like Gover’s or Clyde’s Men’s Shop helped the local man of distinction look sharp.
Now, for the first time in a long time, such a store in back within the confines of the downtown area.
The Suit Shoppe officially opened on Friday, with a “soft” opening the day before. It’s the end result of a dream stitched together by Tim Cox and wife Crystal, the latter known to many locally as the executive director of United Way of South Central Kentucky.
That dream is to provide something that isn’t as common in Pulaski County as it might be elsewhere — a place to get fine men’s attire.
“We’ve got the big box stores, but it might fit, it might not,” said Tim Cox. “... I like to dress up, and you just don’t have anything around here.”
And when you do go to Lexington or some place like that, what those stores have is often prohibitively expensive, noted Cox.
“We’re going to try to compete with the big box stores and get nice suits for (a) not expensive (price),” said Cox. “Nobody around here is going to spend $2,000, $3,000, $4,000 on a suit. A couple hundred bucks (is) all they want, so that’s what we’re going to do: competitive pricing.”
The Corbin native was at TTAI for seven years and also works with NewLife Industries, and has been around the clothes game in another capacity in that job, screen printing shirts.
And with wife Crystal active in the community in various capacities, Tim Cox said that she asked a number of local men in the community about the idea of opening up a store to suit their clothing needs — and it turned out the response was positive.
“We sent out a survey, and we got a lot of feedback,” said Cox. “A lot of big sizes, a lot of big shoes.”
To that point, Cox knows the store needs to carry big-and-tall options, and wants to cater to that market in part.
“We’re kind of leaning more toward that,” said Cox. “There was one (respondent), he had a 22-and-a-half-inch neck that he was shopping for.”
The Suit Shoppe carries two- and three-piece suits, blazers, tuxedos, dress shirts, and accessories like neckties, bow ties, and belts.
“We’ve got a limited inventory right now, but we’re trying to expand,” he said.
While the store has attractively-displayed jackets and shirts on site, it’s the ability to get exactly what the customer wants whether it’s there or not that Cox promoted.
“Any kind of style, any color, any size — we can get from little kids’ (clothes) up to a jacket that fits a very large man,” said Cox. “... Anything you want, we can about get anything. If you want just plain black, we can get you that, or if you want over-the-top bright colors, we can get that. ... Give us about a week lead time and we can usually get it.”
And knowing the popularity of the pattern in this area, Cox is even looking at getting camo blazers. The store is also working on getting a selection of trousers, he said, and is partnering with John’s Crazy Socks to provide a display soon of colorful sock options.
“We’re going to do wholesale with them,” he said. “In about six months or so, we can hopefully get some shoes in here.”
Another goal down the road is to add winter coats and trench coats, noted Cox.
RB Dry Cleaners helps the store out with offering alterations as needed, said Cox. Tailoring is not an option yet, but it’s something Cox would ideally be able to make available in the future.
“We can measure you for your inseam, or if you know your inseam, you can take it to the dry cleaners and they can get that done and get that back to me pretty quick,” he said.
The store will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, generally from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the week as Cox is still working at his other job, he noted. On Saturday, hours will likely be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The store also has a Facebook presence at “The Suit Shoppe, LLC.” and is planning to join all major forms of social media soon. You can also call them at 606-875-2225.
The Suit Shoppe is located at 211 South Main Street, Suite B. The building is across from the Pulaski County Public Library; go around the back to find the store in the lower level of the building.
Cox acknowledged that it’s been decades since a men’s store of this kind could be found by those traversing the sidewalks of downtown Somerset, and he’s happy to be a part of the more recent renaissance of the community’s core.
“It’s just nice to have something (local) where you can go get clothes and being part of the community,” said Cox. “Somerset’s growing; I like to see that, getting more stuff in. Now you don’t have to travel an hour-and-a-half to get a suit. I like being downtown and being close to everything.”
